We could all use a few laughs amid war, COVID, politics

Ah, April Fool’s Day.

Back when I was a newspaper editor in suburban Cleveland, I launched a humorous tradition. On April 1, we published an April Fool page, on which we made gentle fun of the issues and elected officials we covered.

We had as much fun creating it as the readers did reading it. Tension can pile up on journalists like stacks of tin cans in recycling bins, so I gave my reporters free rein in satirizing the lunacy behind the headlines.

Some examples:

- The 350-pound mayor of one suburb was leaving his job to become a dancer at a naughty bar.

- A mega-roller-derby rink was planning to move into a hip, urban narrow street with lots of eclectic little shops

- A trendy restaurant planned to move atop the water tower in wealthy Beachwood.

- Gates Mills, a very tiny village along the picturesque Chagrin River, was going to launch a gondola service that would take sightseers up and down the river.

- Quiet Bainbridge Township, which dozed placidly beyond the fringes of urban sprawl, was being considered as the home for a newly relocated Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

You get the idea.

This is when I learned that people don’t read.

Our suburban newspaper chain was the Sun Newspapers, so on these humorous April Fool pages, we changed that to “Fun Newspapers” across the top of the page, but the first year we did this, many readers didn’t notice. They assumed it said “Sun” and glossed over it.

When they read the satirical stories, they were confused. They thought this news was real. A few called to complain. Some called their local city halls to verify the phony facts. It was fake news, long before a certain president thought he’d cleverly created that term.

So, for the second year, I added a disclaimer to the page. Our talented graphic artist sketched a silly laughing face under the words “It’s all in fun!” I added a blurb that this was our April Food’s Day fun page. I ran that graphic three times: as a teaser on the front page, and twice on the actual Fun page — at the top, and again in the middle.

Readers’ eyes missed that, too. One year, a local TV station led off its 5:30 p.m. newscast with that restaurant-atop-the-water-tower story.

One April 1, a woman stormed into the office and demanded to see the editor. She sat down in my office and was indignant because we reported that a wild horse sanctuary would replace a popular park in Cleveland Heights, but the city council had not even talked about that.

“I know. I go to every council meeting,” she said. She demanded to know how The Sun Press could publish this.

“Ann,” I said gently at the end of her tirade. “It’s all a joke for April Fool’s Day. See?” I held up the newspaper and pointed to the disclaimers. She looked mortified. She got up. Without a word, she turned and stormed out of the newspaper office.

Sadly, I learned over the years that neither citizens nor leaders in the suburbs entangled in the most complex issues could laugh. I realized that they, more than most, needed to put their feet up once in awhile.

Curiously mayors of more well-to-do suburbs enjoyed it. They told the few grumpy citizens to lighten up. One mayor alerted his staff every year that April 1 was coming. “If you get calls, play along with it,” he told them, laughing. He loved it. He waited for the annual April Fool’s Day page like tots wait for the Easter Bunny.

In Gates Mills, the mayor — a fun, feisty woman — thought it was a hoot. “That gondola isn’t a bad idea,” she said. “It would bring in a lot of money.” Maybe, but those gondolas might find the waterfalls on the Chagrin River a bit tricky.

I remember those pages with great affection. As wars rage and COVID keeps circling back and political parties bicker and prices soar as high as the Rockies, we could all use a few laughs. Fake news? Bring it on.