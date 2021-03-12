We all should become students of life

Back to Aristotle.

While English has the active and passive voices, Greek has a third voice. Here is how this works. All men by nature desire to know. The third voice fuses the active and the passive together. In the active voice, desire means “to stretch out, to reach out toward knowledge.” In the passive, it means “to be pulled toward knowledge,” like the power of the sun to pull sunflowers along its path across the sky. At the same time, sunflowers, due to an innate power within, respond by following.

A sunflower obviously lacks a will and does not choose to follow the sun.

However, man, like the sunflower being pulled by the sun, is pulled forward by his innate desire to know and be known.

Look at life this way: Each person is born with a part in a play. We are like musical instruments: cello, bassoon, oboe, sitar, banjo, clarinet, harp, snare drum, penny whistle, violin, trumpet, piano, kazoo. We are called to play, practice, rehearse, enter into the song and dance of life. We are meant for happiness. There is joy in good work. The music is calling us, and through our efforts in school and work, we can use our given talents.

You must get in tune with yourself, otherwise you will not be able to harmonize and you will be lonely.