We all should become students of life

THE AUTHOR is the O.K. Bouwsma endowed professor of philosophy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Ancient wisdom: Every generation is born ignorant. This is why it is important to teach the oldest things to the youngest of people.
More ancient wisdom from Aristotle: “All men desire by nature to know.” Of all the creatures man is the only one who is made to question all things and thereby to know. There are two questions each student needs to answer at the start of adult life: Who am I, and, what am I doing here?
Did you select your parents, species, nationality, sex, race, body type, height, birthplace, blood type, ancestors or even to be born?
These are accidental qualities, the circumstances into which each person is born.
So, what does a student get to choose in life?
What separates man from the animals is his soul, the potential to reason and develop a mind. Though born ignorant, Aristotle sees that everyone’s action ultimately aims at the good, but man needs to be raised to make good choices instead of what seems to be good to him.
In short: A person can become a better version of himself.
Philosophy begins in wonder. Every student who wonders “Who am I?” is a philosopher. The student who begins to wonder soon begins to wander, in the sense that he now becomes a pilgrim, a wanderer on a quest to find himself in the land of wisdom and knowledge.
Back to Aristotle.
While English has the active and passive voices, Greek has a third voice. Here is how this works. All men by nature desire to know. The third voice fuses the active and the passive together. In the active voice, desire means “to stretch out, to reach out toward knowledge.” In the passive, it means “to be pulled toward knowledge,” like the power of the sun to pull sunflowers along its path across the sky. At the same time, sunflowers, due to an innate power within, respond by following.
A sunflower obviously lacks a will and does not choose to follow the sun.
However, man, like the sunflower being pulled by the sun, is pulled forward by his innate desire to know and be known.
Look at life this way: Each person is born with a part in a play. We are like musical instruments: cello, bassoon, oboe, sitar, banjo, clarinet, harp, snare drum, penny whistle, violin, trumpet, piano, kazoo. We are called to play, practice, rehearse, enter into the song and dance of life. We are meant for happiness. There is joy in good work. The music is calling us, and through our efforts in school and work, we can use our given talents.
You must get in tune with yourself, otherwise you will not be able to harmonize and you will be lonely.
Fortunately, there are teachers to help you get in tune, stay on pitch and in key.
The person who is born to play the guitar, for example, is called by the guitar to help it fulfill what it was created for.
There are many callings in a life: baking bread, rebuilding car engines, raising children, skating, surfing, quilting, gardening, shoveling the walk, reading Plato, Tolkien, Dickens, playing baseball, etc. All of these pull us, call to us to know them by serving them well.
Aristotle shows students the art of being human is linked to their desire to practice and master the task at hand. Of course we can stop practicing and put our cello on the shelf.
However, by refusing to practice we will lose the freedom to become our better selves. We pout: no one can tell me what to do.
If we refuse to play our instrument, we will be played by someone or something else. When this happens, we will feel superfluous and sink into despair.
Our fates lie in our own hands. Anyone worth his salt does not want to be played.