We all see God’s light

You Nebraskans talk so freely about God. When I moved here from Cleveland in 2012, you astonished me. People I interviewed told me God led them to their careers or spouses as casually as they’d mention dashing up to Casey’s for a gallon of milk. If they healed from disease or stumbled into the person they’d marry or found a rewarding job, they credited God.

If they hadn’t been cured, well, they found blessings in that, too. One afternoon I even interviewed a doctor who mentioned God. I still remember his name, his office, the setting. Back home in Cleveland, this was simply not done.

Maybe that’s because Greater Cleveland has such a thick vegetable soup of religions that we kept beliefs to ourselves out of respect for others. I was raised a Methodist, but we Protestants were a pitiful few compared to the thundering armies of Catholics. Cleveland’s eastern suburbs had vibrant Jewish congregations whose social efforts put us Christians to shame. There were a couple of Baha’i temples, prominent Unitarian and Unity congregations, and Islam places of worship in African-American communities.

Their stories — all of them — beg to be told. Not just the religious sparring, wee split-off sects, sex scandals, the effort by women to become Catholic priests, the ordination of gays and lesbians, abortion, but the quieter, human stories, too.