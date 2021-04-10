Watching crane watchers

People stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the bridge over the Platte River a few weeks ago. No one uttered a word. They lifted their heads to the sky as if in prayer and watched thousands of sandhill cranes coming and coming and coming toward the Platte from all directions to settle in for the night.

I never get tired of this spectacle.

As I drove in to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area on that warm Saturday evening, people, like the cranes, were flocking here too. Cars were lined up at the gate and crammed into every sliver of space beyond it.

They hurried down to the bridge over the Platte and jammed against both sides. People spilled down to the river, some on the west side of the bridge and some on the east. Some were camped in lawn chairs. Others were strung out along the banks like beads on a necklace.

“Don’t fall,” a woman called to a friend who was sidestepping gingerly down to the riverbank. Children fidgeted. Dogs tugged on leashes. A man had perched his iPad on the bridge’s wooden railing so he could video the cranes.