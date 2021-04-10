Watching crane watchers

People stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the bridge over the Platte River a few weeks ago. No one uttered a word. They lifted their heads to the sky as if in prayer and watched thousands of sandhill cranes coming and coming and coming toward the Platte from all directions to settle in for the night.
I never get tired of this spectacle.
As I drove in to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area on that warm Saturday evening, people, like the cranes, were flocking here too. Cars were lined up at the gate and crammed into every sliver of space beyond it.
They hurried down to the bridge over the Platte and jammed against both sides. People spilled down to the river, some on the west side of the bridge and some on the east. Some were camped in lawn chairs. Others were strung out along the banks like beads on a necklace.
“Don’t fall,” a woman called to a friend who was sidestepping gingerly down to the riverbank. Children fidgeted. Dogs tugged on leashes. A man had perched his iPad on the bridge’s wooden railing so he could video the cranes.
I stood next to a young woman from Minneapolis who stared at the cranes through binoculars. She was awestruck. She and a friend were camping at Fort Kearny. They’d come to see the cranes. They’d never seen them before. A woman from Milwaukee told me she’d driven all night two nights earlier to see the cranes arise from the river at sunrise.
There we were, all ages, a throng of humanity crowded together peacefully, proof that mankind is capable of unity when the conditions are right. When the cranes come.
The previous weekend, I had slivered in among the crowd on the boardwalks over the Platte south of Gibbon. It was jammed with people in blue jeans and cowboy hats and baseball caps, people snuggled in blankets, babies in strollers, small children clutching grandparents’ hands and dogs on leashes. Photographers lugged lenses as long as telephone poles.
Voices were hushed. Eyes were tilted toward the sky.
We were humbly aware that we were watching something much bigger than ourselves. Sandhill cranes have stopped to rest in central Nebraska every spring for millions of years. Despite drought, tornadoes, floods or spring snow, they come. We humans have been huddled inside for a year due to COVID-19. Rowe Sanctuary’s visitor center was closed for the second successive crane season this year, but cranes still came.
Seven years ago, when my son Matt visited in early April, I took him out to see the cranes. As that blizzard of birds swarmed down onto the Platte, he could barely speak. “Wow,” he kept saying softly.
Three years ago, when Matt returned in late March with my daughter Sara, we headed out on Saturday night to see the cranes.
Privately, Sara had asked Matt whether the cranes were “worth seeing.” Matt assured her that they were.
Sara was spellbound. We watched from the bridge south of Gibbon until stars appeared in the sky. Reluctantly, we walked to the parking lot and headed home, but Sara meandered her car down a dirt road and pulled off twice to watch the cranes until they vanished in the darkness.
Two weeks ago, I took my twin sister Martha to see the cranes twice when she visited from northeast Ohio. She and I watched the cranes come, heard their unique cry, watched them pack onto the sandy little islands in the shallow Platte until the full moon rose and darkness dropped its blanket over us and it was time to go.
All of us walked en masse back to our cars, the people with dogs on leashes and babies in strollers and holding tots’ hands. Photographers lugged their cannon-sized lenses back to the parking lot. At Fort Kearny, a couple was busy under their lantern-lit tarp selling coffee and hot chocolate and cookies to the crane crowd.
Other states have plunging canyons and towering mountains, sparkling lakes and thundering geysers, thick woods and massive oceans. For six weeks every spring, we central Nebraskans have cranes. It never, ever, gets old.