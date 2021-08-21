Vanishing Field of Dreams

It’s been 12 years since I sat on wooden bleachers and watched a father and son play catch at the “Field of Dreams” baseball field near Dyersville, Iowa. On that sleepy Thursday afternoon in late September, nobody else was there.
I recalled that afternoon last week as the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played at the new baseball park constructed adjacent to that humble field.
Never mind that the site’s charm has been diminished by the new grandstand, locker rooms, paved roads, bright lights and dugouts. For a few nostalgic hours, last week’s game gently led us back to when players’ uniforms bore numbers, not names, and when balls whacked over the fence disappeared into the corn.
No wonder ratings for that game were the highest of any regular-season Major League Baseball contest since 2005. As I watched, Iowa seemed as magical as it had been when I visited the site as I drove across the country in 2009.
Sticking to two-lane roads on that trip (how else do you really see a place?) I found Iowa charming, authentic, humble, hard-working and family-oriented. Americans visit Disneyland and the Grand Canyon. Few bother to go to Iowa.
I drove into Dyersville before noon and was shocked to see the enormous Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in this one-stoplight town. Inside, I saw a man hurrying up and down the aisles in circles as if he was atoning for some secret sin.
I then headed out of town to the “Field of Dreams” site. I drove down the long lane to the dirt parking lot. The house was perched on a hill. In front of it were a few bleachers, and the field, encircled by tall, breeze-tickled walls of corn.
I sat down on the bleachers and let my eyes roam like the wind.
A father and his small son arrived. The little boy stopped at home plate. His father walked out to the pitcher’s mound. They tossed the ball back and forth. Another dad came with his son and daughter. They took turns swinging a bat and scampering around the bases.
Anyone could play on that field. Nothing was required, no tickets, no reservations, no time limit. As I watched, I remembered a line from “Field of Dreams:” “I’m supposed to believe that you built all this just so you can play catch with your dad?” Absolutely.
Nobody needs bazillion-dollar stadiums, corporate sponsors or bloated hype to play baseball. They just need a bat and a ball and an empty lot.
As I watched the Yankees-White Sox game last week, I grew melancholy. This new ballpark had met some resistance, of course. Some locals opposed destroying the simple movie set with a fancy grandstand, glaring lights and paved roads next door, but they lost. They always do. The farmhouse has lost its charm, too. The public now can rent it for $500 a night.
When the game was over — Iowa’s first-ever Major League Baseball game — the Fox Sports announcers gushed so enthusiastically over this nostalgic Eden that I figured they’d go disappear into the corn like Shoeless Joe Jackson. I wondered how far ballplayers, media and tourists had to drive to find hotel rooms, and when hotels would invade wee Dyersville.
As time slipped by on that afternoon 12 years ago, I bought a few postcards and a miniature “Field of Dreams” baseball bat from a clumsy souvenir shop inside an old trailer in the parking lot. I suspect it’s no longer there. Then I took one last look at the site and finally, reluctantly, drove away.
Last week, I recalled the line in the film spoken by Terrence Mann (James Earl Jones): “(People will) come to Iowa for reasons they can’t fathom. They’ll arrive at your door, innocent as children, longing for the past.” That’s what Major League Baseball viewers did last week, but the innocence is being rubbed away. Development and dollars soon will make it vanish into the corn.