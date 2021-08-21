Vanishing Field of Dreams

I then headed out of town to the “Field of Dreams” site. I drove down the long lane to the dirt parking lot. The house was perched on a hill. In front of it were a few bleachers, and the field, encircled by tall, breeze-tickled walls of corn.

I sat down on the bleachers and let my eyes roam like the wind.

A father and his small son arrived. The little boy stopped at home plate. His father walked out to the pitcher’s mound. They tossed the ball back and forth. Another dad came with his son and daughter. They took turns swinging a bat and scampering around the bases.

Anyone could play on that field. Nothing was required, no tickets, no reservations, no time limit. As I watched, I remembered a line from “Field of Dreams:” “I’m supposed to believe that you built all this just so you can play catch with your dad?” Absolutely.

Nobody needs bazillion-dollar stadiums, corporate sponsors or bloated hype to play baseball. They just need a bat and a ball and an empty lot.