Unsung joys of winter

Yes, Lori, snow is a mindset. That’s what Lori Potter theorized in her Feb. 12 column, “Surviving our winter cold.” I confirmed that Tuesday as a man, courtesy of AAA, stood outside my car Tuesday morning, gripping jumper cables in the -9 degree weather. His jacket was partly unzipped, and he wore no scarf or gloves. His stocking cap looked as thin as Kleenex.
“Aren’t you cold?” I asked him.
“My van is warm,” he shrugged. He said he’d jumped 100 cars since Friday.
My Nissan Rogue was frigid. It sits outside because I have no garage, and after two nights shivering in -25 degree cold, it wouldn’t budge. The AAA man tried the jumper cables. The car coughed and wheezed, then quit, so he went into his van and did something, and bingo! It started. “Keep it running for an hour,” he said.
Rather than drive around for an hour, I went back into my toasty apartment.
At long last, finally, winter has unpacked itself here. By winter, I mean real winter with gobs of snow, the only kind of winter I knew living in Cleveland for 60 years. Here in Kearney, until this month, winter is mostly just cold.
Back home, winter is long and snowy, and even the sun hibernates. Lake Erie-borne clouds slip tight masks around the world from Halloween to Easter and shut out the sun. This December, for example, Cleveland had just two days of sunshine. Clouds go with winter like cream goes with coffee.
I lived in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs which are pummeled with 85 inches of snow a year. Ashtabula, where my twin sister lives, hugs Lake Erie 60 miles east of Cleveland and gets 100 inches or more.
When snow marches in late fall, many folks grumble, but soon they shift mental gears, remember how to drive in it, and get on with things. Life barely pauses. Schools rarely close. Life is too short to do otherwise.
Most Clevelanders hire plows by the season to clear their driveways. They’d come once before dawn and once in the late afternoon, oftener if needed. At the first flakes, suburban road crews are out clearing and salting roads. I’d wake up at dawn and know it was snowing before raising my shades simply by hearing the plows outside.
In her column, Lori complained about city snowplows piling snow in her driveway. That’s part of life. I shoveled it. Ditto in the back, too, when my plow man piled snow up against the garage doors.
In my suburb, ordinances required residents to keep sidewalks clear. And if I didn’t clear deep snow off my front porch, the mailman left a note: “I couldn’t deliver your mail because I couldn’t get up the steps to the mailbox.”
Stay home because of the snow? Never. Snow battered us on holidays, Christmas Eves, New Year’s Eves, Thanksgiving. I’ve been to Cleveland Browns games in November where snow fell like feathers from pillows and obliterated the field. One Jan. 2, the day my daughter got married, a blizzard dumped 18 inches and scared off out-of-town guests, but 150 snow-hardy Clevelanders made it.
Snow is beautiful, too. I miss gliding through the hushed woods on my cross-country skis.
On winter evenings when my children were small, we’d go out and make snow angels. On Sunday afternoons, we’d go sledding and cross-country skiing. Sometimes we’d head out for starlit sledding in the evening.
Every January, friends and I spent a cozy winter weekend in an old restored barn out in the country. Sometimes a foot of snow fell, and it was delicious. As a Girl Scout leader, I’d take my troop to camping cabins in the winter for cross-country skiing and snowball fights.
To me, snow and winter go together like cream and coffee, but here in Kearney, snow is detested. You close schools before the first flake falls. It doesn’t snow enough for the city to invest in sufficient snowplows and road salt. As for that strange Berlin Wall of snow in the middle of Central Avenue, I just shake my head.
Alas, I miss my cross-country skis. Believe it or not, snow can be fun.