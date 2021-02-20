Unsung joys of winter

I lived in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs which are pummeled with 85 inches of snow a year. Ashtabula, where my twin sister lives, hugs Lake Erie 60 miles east of Cleveland and gets 100 inches or more.

When snow marches in late fall, many folks grumble, but soon they shift mental gears, remember how to drive in it, and get on with things. Life barely pauses. Schools rarely close. Life is too short to do otherwise.

Most Clevelanders hire plows by the season to clear their driveways. They’d come once before dawn and once in the late afternoon, oftener if needed. At the first flakes, suburban road crews are out clearing and salting roads. I’d wake up at dawn and know it was snowing before raising my shades simply by hearing the plows outside.

In her column, Lori complained about city snowplows piling snow in her driveway. That’s part of life. I shoveled it. Ditto in the back, too, when my plow man piled snow up against the garage doors.

In my suburb, ordinances required residents to keep sidewalks clear. And if I didn’t clear deep snow off my front porch, the mailman left a note: “I couldn’t deliver your mail because I couldn’t get up the steps to the mailbox.”