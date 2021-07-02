Tiny miracles of dragonflies

While at the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area on another pollinator weekday, I focused on milkweed plants in an area designed for pollinators. Milkweed’s pink-to-mauve flowers attract monarch butterflies and other insects, but weren’t in full bloom last week.

It’s an example of how Mother Nature often thumbs her nose at calendars and special designations. There probably are better opportunities to see bee and butterfly activity around milkweeds and other blooming prairie plants in the next few weeks.

I did photograph several types of adult dragonflies, with their stained glass-like wings, at Fort Kearny SRA. Most were along the hike-bike trail north of the old railroad bridge that crosses the Platte River’s main channel.

Some dragonflies were brown with huge insect eyes covering most of their faces.

Others had blue bodies and double sets of wings on both sides that were mostly clear with alternating black and white accents. One of those I photographed at Rowe Sanctuary had pieces missing from its two left wings as if something bit them.

Friends have told me I can’t truly enjoy the world around me with a camera pressed to my face. However, the dragonfly injury is an example of the many details I see only in my photos.