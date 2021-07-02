Tiny miracles of dragonflies

Have you ever seen a baby dragonfly? I did while visiting Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon during last week’s National Pollinator Week. In all the years I’ve observed dragonflies, I never thought about what they look like as babies. Rowe Education Manager Beka Yates showed me two types while I was photographing kids catching wetland critters in nets on a Platte River Safari Camp day.
One baby looked like a worm, but the other resembled a tiny brown dragon with long spindly spider legs. Its body mimicked a dragon’s scales and it had a dragon-shaped head — the back part, anyway.
Nebraska is known for big skies and wide-open spaces. Farmers plant large fields of crops and ranchers graze cattle in areas of the Sandhills the size of some states. Our most famous wildlife event features nearly a million sandhill cranes making an annual spring migration stop in the Central Platte region.
When photographing cranes, I look for fields with fewer birds so I can focus my mind and my camera on the behaviors of one or two. Panorama shots of hundreds or even thousands of cranes in one place at the same time best represent the event, but I also want close-ups of a few cranes doing their individual things.
It takes more effort and awareness to experience outdoor gems that hide in prairie grasses, sing from trees or fence posts or add color accents in rivers and wetlands.
While at the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area on another pollinator weekday, I focused on milkweed plants in an area designed for pollinators. Milkweed’s pink-to-mauve flowers attract monarch butterflies and other insects, but weren’t in full bloom last week.
It’s an example of how Mother Nature often thumbs her nose at calendars and special designations. There probably are better opportunities to see bee and butterfly activity around milkweeds and other blooming prairie plants in the next few weeks.
I did photograph several types of adult dragonflies, with their stained glass-like wings, at Fort Kearny SRA. Most were along the hike-bike trail north of the old railroad bridge that crosses the Platte River’s main channel.
Some dragonflies were brown with huge insect eyes covering most of their faces.
Others had blue bodies and double sets of wings on both sides that were mostly clear with alternating black and white accents. One of those I photographed at Rowe Sanctuary had pieces missing from its two left wings as if something bit them.
Friends have told me I can’t truly enjoy the world around me with a camera pressed to my face. However, the dragonfly injury is an example of the many details I see only in my photos.
I do pay attention to individual creatures around me, even those that intentionally hide or choose to sing – a dove, red-winged blackbird or love-sick cardinal – in places where I can hear them, but not see or photograph them.
As I walked Rowe Sanctuary’s west trail on safari day, I saw one orange monarch butterfly. There was no photo opportunity because it didn’t land, but it reminded me that it’s worth my time to pause and appreciate nature’s small details.
Nearby on a sign along the trail was this quote by scientist Albert Einstein: There are two ways to live. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as if everything is.
I believe the “everything” option.