Thoughts on impeachment

The defense team mostly argued that it is unconstitutional to impeach a former president.

That conclusion was rejected by many legal scholars and historians, and raised an important question about precedent. Does it mean that a president or other public officials can do any awful thing on a last day in office and not face impeachment, which in part assures they can’t run for public office again because they are private citizens the next day?

Enough Republicans, including Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, agreed with the unconstitutional defense. The resulting vote of 57-43 was a majority, but less than the two-thirds required to convict.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was one of seven Republicans voting for impeachment. I disagree with him on many things, but respect him for voting his conscience.

“An impeachment trial is a public declaration of what a president’s oath of office means and what behavior that oath demands of presidents in the future,” Sasse said in a statement about his decision.

He raised another point that had occurred to me as I watched the trial. “The sad reality,” Sasse said, is if the president had been a Democrat most senators in both parties would “simply swap sides.”