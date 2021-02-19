Thoughts on impeachment

Impeachment proceedings and penalties are different than criminal or civil trials, but U.S. senators still act as jurors. So as I watched on TV the closing arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, I thought about my close encounter with jury duty a few years ago.
I was intrigued when I received the report-for-a-jury-pool order. I knew journalists usually are quickly dismissed, but my heart started pounding when my juror number was called and I walked from the courtroom’s gallery to the jury box for questioning by prosecution and defense attorneys.
During the minutes before I was dismissed, I was nearly overwhelmed by the thought that I might decide the fates of real people — the defendant and one or more victims of an alleged crime. No matter what a jury decides, lives are changed forever.
That was true for senator-jurors tasked with deciding if words and actions by a president leading up to, during and after a violent mob’s Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol incited the insurrection. A related issue was if there was a dereliction of a president’s duties to protect and defend the Constitution, the two other branches of government, and the American people, including Capitol visitors, legislators, staff members, law enforcement officers, journalists and others just doing their jobs.
House of Representatives prosecutors made their case by showing Jan. 6 video taken inside and outside of the Capitol, and video and online posts over time with the defendant using his own words.
The defense team mostly argued that it is unconstitutional to impeach a former president.
That conclusion was rejected by many legal scholars and historians, and raised an important question about precedent. Does it mean that a president or other public officials can do any awful thing on a last day in office and not face impeachment, which in part assures they can’t run for public office again because they are private citizens the next day?
Enough Republicans, including Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, agreed with the unconstitutional defense. The resulting vote of 57-43 was a majority, but less than the two-thirds required to convict.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was one of seven Republicans voting for impeachment. I disagree with him on many things, but respect him for voting his conscience.
“An impeachment trial is a public declaration of what a president’s oath of office means and what behavior that oath demands of presidents in the future,” Sasse said in a statement about his decision.
He raised another point that had occurred to me as I watched the trial. “The sad reality,” Sasse said, is if the president had been a Democrat most senators in both parties would “simply swap sides.”
The prosecution used a quote from French writer-philosopher Voltaire, “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” It was meant to illustrate the effect that Trump’s often-repeated, court-rejected lie that the 2020 election was rigged and riddled with fraud had on supporters who were involved in the insurrection.
One definition of a philosopher is “a person who regulates his or her life, actions, judgments, utterances, etc., by the light of philosophy or reason.” So a title usually reserved for great — mostly male — thinkers of long ago fits such logical thinkers as parents, teachers, common sense folks I’ve interviewed as a journalist and, certainly, Jesus.
Here are three other Voltaire quotes from the 1700s that fit our current political times:
“The more often a stupidity is repeated, the more it gets the appearance of wisdom.”
“Every man is guilty of all the good he did not do.”
“Common sense is not so common.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.