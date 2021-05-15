The strength of mothers

Sunday, my niece Meghan called to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to me, her “other mother.” Why her “other mother,” you ask? Because Janice, my cousin Joe’s Hopi wife, says that in the Hopi language, your mother’s sister — your maternal aunt — is, to the Hopi, “your other mother.”
As Meghan chatted, I thought of all the “other mothers” in our family. Not my aunts in the Hopi sense, but simply mothers who tend to their maternal responsibilities handily and happily.
Take Meghan, for example. She’s the oldest daughter of my identical twin sister. Despite lupus, she’s always on the go. In the past year, her children Isaac, 12, Elise, 9, and Edith, 6, have gone to school virtually because of COVID-19. Meghan never grumbled. In fact, she found that she enjoyed the unexpected family together time.
Meghan’s sister Molly teaches dance at a small college in Indiana. She has a daughter who is on the autistic spectrum, but she and her husband face it head-on and aren’t afraid to ask for help.
There is my daughter Sara, the mother of Brendan, 16, and twins Allison and Claire, 14. Sara enjoys her three teenagers and adapted quickly to their learning-from-home virtual schooling a year ago when COVID-19 closed schools. In the midst of that, they got their first-ever puppy.
She adapted again when her husband Peter, an executive with Rolls-Royce, was transferred to Darby, England, for two years in 2015. She and Peter flew to England and found a house to rent. They flew home and packed up. Movers carted away their furniture, but it took six weeks to ship it across the Atlantic. In the meantime, they each lived out of a single suitcase. Sara never complained. She laughed.
Two years later, they did it all again when they returned to Indianapolis. Just as they were resettled 15 months later, Peter got transferred to the Washington, D.C., suburbs. Their house sold before their new house was ready, so they put their furniture into storage and loaded essentials into a U-Haul (“we know how to do this now”) and lived four months in a rented condo.
During all this, Sara was hospitalized with pancreatitis. She never complained. She just sighed and laughed. What else could she do?
My twin sister lost her husband to cancer when she was just 43, leaving her alone to raise their four daughters aged 15, 13, 11 and 9. Tears and anguish hovered, but did so bravely. As we sat in the hospital during Pat’s final hours, she said, stoically, “I will just have to learn to live without him.” And she did.
My cousin’s wife Yvonne lost her first baby when it was born four months early. Her second premature infant didn’t survive, either. She and her husband adopted a baby, but Yvonne was gritty enough to try pregnancy one more time. At last, she delivered a healthy son.
When my cousin Julie’s husband committed suicide 21 years ago, I looked at my loved ones in the pews around me. Every single one of us had experienced a grave loss of some kind. We can earn college degrees, marry the right person and raise happy families, but tragedy and loss always find their way in, yet we manage to go on.
My maternal great-grandmother Julia’s husband died of cancer (“consumption”) in the early 1900s, leaving her with three small sons under 5. She moved in with her widowed father and took in laundry to provide needed income. Her sons grew up and prospered.
My paternal great-grandmother Ella Boone Farmer raised seven children in a log house without water and plumbing in the hollows of eastern Kentucky. Her husband died when her daughter Pearl (my grandmother) was 10. Ella remarried, but that marriage didn’t last, and she divorced him even though divorce was rare in those days. When indoor plumbing trickled back into those hills, Ella scoffed. She’d used a privy all her life and said she didn’t need an indoor toilet.
Steel magnolias, all of them. I am proud to be a part of them.