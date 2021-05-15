The strength of mothers

Two years later, they did it all again when they returned to Indianapolis. Just as they were resettled 15 months later, Peter got transferred to the Washington, D.C., suburbs. Their house sold before their new house was ready, so they put their furniture into storage and loaded essentials into a U-Haul (“we know how to do this now”) and lived four months in a rented condo.

During all this, Sara was hospitalized with pancreatitis. She never complained. She just sighed and laughed. What else could she do?

My twin sister lost her husband to cancer when she was just 43, leaving her alone to raise their four daughters aged 15, 13, 11 and 9. Tears and anguish hovered, but did so bravely. As we sat in the hospital during Pat’s final hours, she said, stoically, “I will just have to learn to live without him.” And she did.

My cousin’s wife Yvonne lost her first baby when it was born four months early. Her second premature infant didn’t survive, either. She and her husband adopted a baby, but Yvonne was gritty enough to try pregnancy one more time. At last, she delivered a healthy son.