The anguished sorrow of suicide haunts us forever

I will never forget that Tuesday morning in mid-November 23 years ago. It was around 11 a.m. when the receptionist at my Cleveland newspaper office said I had an important call waiting on the phone up front.

Not now, I sighed. As the newspaper’s senior editor, I was buried under deadlines, but she said it was urgent, so I hurried up front and picked up the phone.

My cousin Jenny was calling from Middletown, Ohio, to tell me that Geoff, the husband of Jenny’s sister Julie, had killed himself the evening before.

I began to shake. I leaned against a gray filing cabinet for support. Confusion and disbelief careened through me. Geoff? Are you sure?

I hung up, still disbelieving, and staggered back to my office. I had stories to read, pages to dummy and headlines to write for the next 14 hours, so I shoved the emotional debris in a mental drawer and got back to work. Two days later, I drove to Middletown, 250 miles away, for Geoff’s funeral.

That black day crawled back up to the forefront in recent weeks as I researched and wrote the three-part series on suicide that started Saturday in today’s Hub and continues Monday and Tuesday.

This is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, but that’s not what triggered the story. Instead, it was Aravind Menon, epidemiologist for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, who told me recently that suicide is the most critical health issue right now.

He was right. As I dug into the story, it exploded like thunderclouds on a steamy August afternoon. I wrote three long stories, but I barely loosened the lid of this issue. So much more remains untouched inside the jar.

As I wrote those stores, I remembered Geoff. He was intelligent, fun, clever and energetic. He was born with a congenital heart condition that required open heart surgery at the age of 35 and again in his early 50s, but he kept going.

He entered triathlons. He biked. He hiked. After his first heart surgery, he appeared in a national magazine and TV ads for Bufferin. He and Julie camped across the country, exploring national parks of the West. He was an ordained United Methodist minister, although on hiatus at the time of his death. He was also the mayor of Middletown.

But after his second heart surgery, depression crept in like a masked intruder. His zest for adventure faded. Julie worried. Their partnership frayed. He was beyond her reach.

On a November weekend of 1999, Julie flew to Florida with Jenny. When she got home, she drove into the garage and screamed. She found Jeff dead in his car from carbon monoxide poisoning. He had rolled up the car windows and turned on the engine.

When I was nine years old, I was washing the supper dishes when my mother answered the phone, then cried out. A church friend had taken her life, leaving behind a devastated husband and three children who never quite recovered.

Seventeen years ago, I went to Middlebury, Vermont, with the senior high youth group at my church for their summer work camp. We had just arrived in Middlebury when the teens’ phones began ringing. A classmate back home had taken her life. The anguish of that shadowed us all week.

Don’t talk about suicide, society says. We avoid it. We sidestep around it as if it were cattle dung, and we journalists are never quite sure what to do when we’re faced with it.

Twenty years ago, my son’s high school classmate attempted to take her own life. She lived, but that news blasted through our suburb like a wildfire and left parents and teens violently shaken. Yet not a word of that trauma made the newspaper.

As the editor of that newspaper, I followed journalistic dictates regarding suicide and ignored the story, but the following week, I wrote a column questioning society’s hush-hush dictates about suicide.

Geoff’s death was the exception, but only because he’d been the mayor of Middletown. His death and its cause was the headline story in the Middletown Journal.

Geoff didn’t leave a note when he ended his life. His ashes are interred under a sprawling tree in a sleepy cemetery in Lebanon, Ohio. Questions will haunt us forever.