Thanks to Kearney's attentive lifeguards in the 'Trough of Tragedy'

Someone once told me the key to writing a solid, meaningful column lies not in interpreting emotions and experiences, it lives and breathes in research.

For the guts of this column, I put on a swimsuit and headed to one of Kearney’s fine public swimming pools with Granddaughter X to exhaustively research my topic — The Maniacal Trough of Tragedy, better known by its more generic name, the water slide.

At first, Granddaughter X, an 8-year-old, had no interest in climbing the steely tower, something I attribute to an abundance of common sense. We observed the other children who gleefully jogged up the steps — not advised because of the slippery conditions — and sat in the flowing water that feeds perfectly good young people into the mouth of the Maniacal Trough of Tragedy. Granddaughter X and I watched as the children, detached from all earthly cares, slipped and slid down the trough and back into the pool where they started the process all over again.

Decades ago I visited a water park with my niece and nephew in Denver. My memory might be clouded by the years, but I remember acres of slides, pools, wave tanks and even something called the Lazy River for those who wished to revisit the pre-Civil War days of the south. I won’t go into the details, but I think you get the idea.

I innocently chose an enclosed water slide that dropped — and I’m not making this up — straight down like a tube from outer space. During those few seconds of free fall in the dark, it occurred to me that the thrill of a water slide comes from a certain loss of control.

I tried to slow the speed of my descent, but no matter what I did, I fell straight down until it started leveling out. Luckily my swimming suit stayed on but I watched several individuals who had to scramble at the bottom to correct a water slide fashion malfunction. Again, I’ll leave the details to the reader’s imagination.

Granddaughter X finally decided to try The Maniacal Trough of Tragedy. I asked the lifeguard at the bottom of the slide if I could stand in the water at the bottom and catch Granddaughter X. The lifeguard said that due to liability concerns and other factors, I could not do that. Instead the lifeguard would handle the duties.

What impressed me the most was the professionalism of the life guarding staff. The one at the bottom of the slide caught Granddaughter X each time, smiling and laughing. Overall, each of the mostly teenagers guarding our lives lived up to the serious responsibilities that occur when water and laughing children mix.

We hear so much about first responders and emergency personnel. I would like to include lifeguards, as a group, who deserve our appreciation as well. It only takes a split second for a child or an adult to go under and not surface. Lifeguards sit and watch and watch and watch, hoping nothing dramatic happens. I’m sure the minutes drag on at times, which makes it so challenging to those individuals to keep focused on safety.

And yet they do.

I recalled the few times I served as a lifeguard and how I spent my time daydreaming. Even then I knew that I didn’t possess The Right Stuff to hold that position.

The more senior pool staff members thanked me for being an “extra set of eyes” but made it clear that my skills would be better used in other places than the pool.

Here’s my thanks to the lifeguards at Kearney’s public pools who do such a fantastic job on a daily basis. I mentioned to one, “Oh, the stories you could tell,” but as a true professional, she revealed no details or secrets. I wish I too, possessed that sense of professionalism.

The author, Rick Brown, lives and writes in central Nebraska where he covers the arts, and other topics, as a journalist and columnist.