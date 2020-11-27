Thankful? Place mat says ‘yes’

In the upper right corner of the place mat’s plain white back side was this handwritten note, “A place mat I’m sharing with several friends and family. You can jot down your blessings.”

It was a reminder that there still are reasons to be thankful as 2020 nears its end, even if we have to stop and think about them. I followed Mary Pat’s instructions by making notes in blank spaces between and around the place mat’s words and leaves.

My thankful list includes:

Good health, as confirmed at my recent annual visit with my doctor, and no signs or symptoms of COVID-19. One of my sisters-in-law survived COVID-19 despite underlying health issues.

I have worked full time for nearly 43 years. While many people were furloughed or let go from their jobs during the pandemic-related economic crisis, I’ve continued to work from home or at the Hub office.

I’ve never had to worry about paying a bill on time, where to get my next meal or where I would lay my head at night.

I have Nebraska Press Women and National Federation of Press Women friends I’ve known for decades, including Mary Pat and Hub colleague Mary Jane Skala, and other folks I’ve known even longer from my hometown of Wilcox.