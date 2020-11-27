Thankful? Place mat says ‘yes’

On this day after Thanksgiving, I hope that in less-than-normal ways you had a good meal; spent time with family members or friends; limited travel, avoided crowds and wore masks to protect your health and out of respect for others’ safety; and took time to be thankful.
Several of those things seem incompatible. I won’t argue if you’re thinking it’s really hard to have a thankful heart when 2020 has been so sad, so hard, so unfair, so lonely, so angry and just so awful.
Who can be grateful in the midst of a worldwide pandemic? Few people are inspired to burst out singing “Joy to the World” — the Three Dog Night secular version, not the Christmas hymn — or even utter words such as joy, happy, excited or inspired.
After last year’s terrible floods in Nebraska and other parts of the world, raging wildfires, and other miseries, we hoped 2020 would be better. What could be worse?
A pandemic, of course, along with more floods, hurricanes, wildfires, social unrest and many other hurtful things.
I recently received an envelope from my longtime friend and retired Norfolk Daily News ag writer Mary Pat Finn-Hoag. It contained newspaper clippings, photos, a Thanksgiving card and a paper place mat decorated with images of fall leaves, acorns and the words “so very thankful.”
In the upper right corner of the place mat’s plain white back side was this handwritten note, “A place mat I’m sharing with several friends and family. You can jot down your blessings.”
It was a reminder that there still are reasons to be thankful as 2020 nears its end, even if we have to stop and think about them. I followed Mary Pat’s instructions by making notes in blank spaces between and around the place mat’s words and leaves.
My thankful list includes:
Good health, as confirmed at my recent annual visit with my doctor, and no signs or symptoms of COVID-19. One of my sisters-in-law survived COVID-19 despite underlying health issues.
I have worked full time for nearly 43 years. While many people were furloughed or let go from their jobs during the pandemic-related economic crisis, I’ve continued to work from home or at the Hub office.
I’ve never had to worry about paying a bill on time, where to get my next meal or where I would lay my head at night.
I have Nebraska Press Women and National Federation of Press Women friends I’ve known for decades, including Mary Pat and Hub colleague Mary Jane Skala, and other folks I’ve known even longer from my hometown of Wilcox.
My kitty Tas has been my best friend, companion and counselor during a difficult 2020 and many other tough times since spring 2006 when I adopted her as a kitten from the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
I live in the greatest country in the world, even though it rarely lives up to my expectations or its potential to truly reflect words such as democracy, freedom, opportunity, equality, truth, kindness, civility and unity.
I’m surrounded by farms, ranches, small towns and many natural wonders in south-central Nebraska. It’s where I learned values I hold dear from my family, teachers, and neighbors at Pleasant View Christian Church and in the farming community south of Wilcox.
Making a list wasn’t so hard, once I gave it some thought. There still are empty spaces between the place mat leaves where I can jot down more blessings, even after Thanksgiving.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
