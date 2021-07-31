Tears for Cleaveland Indians name change to Guardians

Feller said pitchers used to pitch all nine innings, but today, they get yanked after five innings or 100 pitches. “They’ve gotten soft,” he said.

He said even the greatest pitchers flounder some days, and all the manager can do is call the bullpen.

He talked about his two starts in the victorious 1948 World Series, and the Indians’ loss to Atlanta in the 1995 World Series. “They lost their focus,” he said.

Feller retired in 1956, but he remained in the background. “Sometimes the front office listens to me and sometimes they don’t,” he chuckled. Feller died in 2010 at the age of 92. His statue stands outside our ballpark.

I wonder what he’d say about the Guardians. For us Clevelanders, it’s just one more lance in the gut. When the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1995, the NFL dawdled for three years before slapping together a replacement team that didn’t start winning for 20 years. The Browns are one of just four NFL teams who have never been to the Super Bowl.

My Cleveland Cavaliers finally won an NBA title in 2016, after which LeBron James fled; and my Indians last won a World Series in 1948, 73 years ago. That’s the longest dry spell in the Majors.