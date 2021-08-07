Tag along as I tell stories about coronavirus plague

Earlier this week, I dusted off three masks from the COVID-19 pandemic. I’d washed them after I got my COVID vaccination five months ago, but COVID is back, and my masks are too. Having covered COVID here for the last 16 months, having written about the worry and the deaths and the puzzled doctors and exhausted front-line workers and discouraged COVID long-haulers, I don’t understand.
Vaccines are gathering dust in pharmacy closets. Barely 50% of people over age 12 are vaccinated in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District, of which Buffalo County is a part. No wonder the delta variant is racing in like grasshoppers devouring the prairies 150 years ago.
“Most people weather COVID just fine,” people say. I weathered measles and mumps decades ago, too, but I still got my kids vaccinated when they were small.
Dr. Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said people assume they’ll get a mild case of COVID and recover and head back to work. Yes, many will. Only 121 people out of roughly 10,780 COVID patients in Two Rivers have died of COVID in the last 20 months.
Not every cancer patient dies, either, but if a cancer vaccine were developed, people would line up for miles to get it.
If you still scoff, I invite you to follow me around as I cover COVID.
One doctor told me that unvaccinated COVID patients lie in hospital beds now, begging for a vaccine, but by then it’s too late.
The shattered family of a young man who died of COVID a year ago still can’t believe he’s gone.
A woman is mourning her fiance, who took photos at a friend’s wedding a year ago as the world reopened after the COVID hibernation. Three days later, he felt feverish. Five weeks later, he was dead.
A woman grieves for her mother, who died after getting COVID from a careless staffer in a nursing home.
Then there are the long-haulers, the COVID patients who seem to recover but can’t quite shake it and suffer with unexplained symptoms for months. Even the doctors are baffled. One woman went from doctor to doctor, desperate for help, but none of them had any answers. She had to quit her job. She couldn’t work. It took her months to find the energy to walk around the block.
One man appeared to recover from COVID, but then he plunged into a mysterious mental malaise that has baffled psychiatrists and is slowly killing him. His doctors are learning that COVID can affect the brain as well as the heart and lungs.
One frontline hospital worker lived in his basement so he wouldn’t get too close to his wife and kids and possibly infect them.
A high school senior became a certified nursing assistant and started working at Good Sam just as COVID hit last year. She was thrown into the mix, putting on PPE and doing whatever needed to be done. She watched patients die.
The COVID vaccines are godsends, yet some people prefer to believe crackpot theories they find online instead of researching studies done by respected medical professionals. Political squabbles are part of our democratic system, but this one is literally killing people. Even Donald Trump got a COVID vaccine.
I used to believe that once a vaccine was introduced, COVID would disappear, but I was wrong. Not because COVID outsmarted the vaccines — although the delta variant is trying its darndest. I was wrong because some people thumbed their noses at the vaccines.
Now I fear restaurants closing again. Theaters going dark. Schools debating in-person openings this fall. Football games canceled. I don’t want to go back to life like that.
Dr. David Cantral, a pulmonologist, said Monday that more dangerous and more contagious variants of COVID are swirling around out there, like the lambda variant now in Peru and South America.
I fasten my seat belt and wear a bicycle helmet. Chances of an accident are rare, but why take a chance?
Roll up your sleeves and get a shot. Now.