Tag along as I tell stories about coronavirus plague

The shattered family of a young man who died of COVID a year ago still can’t believe he’s gone.

A woman is mourning her fiance, who took photos at a friend’s wedding a year ago as the world reopened after the COVID hibernation. Three days later, he felt feverish. Five weeks later, he was dead.

A woman grieves for her mother, who died after getting COVID from a careless staffer in a nursing home.

Then there are the long-haulers, the COVID patients who seem to recover but can’t quite shake it and suffer with unexplained symptoms for months. Even the doctors are baffled. One woman went from doctor to doctor, desperate for help, but none of them had any answers. She had to quit her job. She couldn’t work. It took her months to find the energy to walk around the block.

One man appeared to recover from COVID, but then he plunged into a mysterious mental malaise that has baffled psychiatrists and is slowly killing him. His doctors are learning that COVID can affect the brain as well as the heart and lungs.

One frontline hospital worker lived in his basement so he wouldn’t get too close to his wife and kids and possibly infect them.