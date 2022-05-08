Sweet memories of laughter, mother

As Mother’s Day approaches, I remember the 10-day journey I took with my mother and my daughter Sara in Wyoming and Montana in 2002. More than the mountain peaks, rushing brooks and the wind through the fragrant pines, I remember our laughter, the way it tightened the already taut ties among us.

Widowed for just a year, my mother had traveled with my father to London, Paris, Vienna, the Canadian Rockies, Toronto, Hawaii, Nova Scotia and the Passion Play at Oberamergau and far more. She’d flown in a four-seater plane over the Arctic Circle and ridden a camel to the Pyramids on her visit to the Holy Land.

But she hadn’t been to Glacier National Park, so that’s where we went.

I picked her up at her suburban Cleveland home at 5:30 a.m. that July morning. I was so excited I practically danced into her house. We flew to Billings, Montana, where we rendevouzed with Sara, who was married and living in Los Angeles.

Three generations. No men meant we could wander into all the scented gift shops we wanted.

Our first stop was a lofty log-cabin B&B near Big Horn, Wyoming. After a steak dinner, the hosts took us out at dusk for a moose hunt. We had no rifles; we hunted with our eyes. Finally, we saw a clumsy moose in a pond. As we headed back to the B&B, stars scattered across the sky like tiny white Christmas lights.

The next day, we headed north into Montana to the Little Bighorn Battlefield. The day after that, we went west to Virginia City, Montana. My mother looked out at the empty landscape and said, “People who live out here must be very lonely.”

In Virginia City, Montana, I was bit by a spider in our log-cabin-style B&B. That bite swelled up to the size of a walnut, but we laughed at that, and at a delightful melodrama. We also — what else? — sampled gift shops.

In Missoula, Montana, we rode an old carousel. Outside Glacier National Park, we stayed at a curious hexagon-shaped B&B, with an equally curious proprietor. “How old is your mother?” she muttered, peering around my shoulder to catch a quick glimpse of my white-haired mother. My mother, standing behind my daughter, whispered, “Don’t tell her!”

We still laugh about that B&B. On paper, my mother was 80, but she still lived in the house where she’d raised us. She played bridge, flew to Florida to visit my brother and seldom missed a Cleveland Orchestra concert.

Glacier was gorgeous. We took short hikes and sampled huckleberry jam. One evening, we watched the sun set behind Lake MacDonald as a man sat on a boulder and strummed “Amazing Grace” on his guitar.

We drove over Going to the Sun Road, which zigzags up to 6,646 feet high, then spills over the summit and winds down past trickling creeks and wildflowers under achingly blue skies. We saw mountain goats and marmots.

My mother settled down to read on the hotel porch when Sara and I took a two-hour guided trail ride into the mountains.

But I think our best day was the damp, frowning, rain-spitting morning we drove up to Polebridge on the empty North Fork Road in a remote part of the park. Polebridge was a rusty spot with a few cabins and the historic Polebridge Mercantile, a red wooden structure built in 1914 that looked like it had been plucked from a John Wayne movie.

We ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at a picnic table. Then we indulged in bear claws from the mercantile. As we ate, it began to drizzle. We just laughed. We’d laughed every day of the trip.

On our last morning, I braved fog and spits of rain to go kayaking around a lake. As I paddled alone on that raindrop-dimpled water under mighty alpine peaks, I never wanted to go home.

I’m forever grateful that we took that trip. Not long after that, Sara and Peter started their family. My mother sold her house and moved into a retirement home. She died six years ago. Now, like wine, the memories sweeten with age.