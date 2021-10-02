State’s districts have been redrawn

THE AUTHOR represents the 38th District in the Nebraska Legislature.

We have just concluded the special legislative session to draw new boundary lines for the districts of five elected and one appointed group in our state; the House of Representatives, the Legislature, the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the State Board of Education, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

This process happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census and is required by both the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.

“Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.” That quote, attributed to 19th century German chancellor Otto von Bismarck, is a familiar and perhaps over-used saying. If you watched any of the debate during the special session, you saw how contentious, spirited and even silly some of the speeches on the floor can be.