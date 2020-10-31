Spooky railroad tunnel

“Do we really want to do this?” another voice said. Nobody answered. We kept going.

The bridge spit us out on the old railroad bed. I thought we had reached the tunnel, but I was wrong. Not yet. We kept going.

I grew afraid. What if we actually saw the ghost in that tunnel a-wavin’ and a -glimmerin’?

Then, suddenly, the air grew cooler. We had arrived.

We aimed our flashlights at the tunnel’s brick walls, but those flashlights were as weak as puny matches. Our lights petered out a few feet beyond.

The tunnel hovered silently in the dark, waiting.

Maybe a raccoon was hiding in here. Maybe coyotes lurked. Maybe young ruffians were sneaking around. Maybe that headless brakeman was tiptoeing forward without his lantern.

Silence.

Suddenly, Bob whispered, “Let’s get out of here.”

But wait. “I want to go to the other end,” I heard my shaking voice say. I’d come this far and survived. I wanted to venture in farther. Scott said he’d come with me, but not Bob. “Let’s get out of here,” Bob said again. He and Martha turned and hurried out. Scott and I followed. Quickly.