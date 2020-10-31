Spooky railroad tunnel

It didn’t happen on Halloween, but it should have. Earlier this summer, my twin sister, my brother and a friend decided to tiptoe into the Moonville Tunnel near midnight.
The Moonville Tunnel is a legendary haunt in lonely Vinton County in forested, hilly southeastern Ohio. The 120-foot-long tunnel was built in 1856 and abandoned decades ago.
The story says that around 1859, a drunken brakeman for the Marietta & Cincinnati Railroad was walking through the tunnel on his way home after a night of playing cards when a train approached the tunnel. He swung his lantern back and forth trying to stop the train, but the train struck and decapitated him.
Today, the legend says, if you’re in that tunnel at night, you can still see his lantern “a-waverin’ and a-glimmerin’” as he tries to stop that train.
As the clock ticked toward midnight, we went into that tunnel to find him.
We’d been sitting around a campfire at Lake Hope State Park. As the flames died to embers, we piled into the car. My sister zipped around curves on that spooky road past a few sagging houses hiding in the hollows. Then, deep in the woods, we arrived at the parking area leading to the tunnel. We got out of the car and flicked on our flashlights. It was darker than a black cat. The moon hadn’t come up yet.
We started walking down the trail. Scott and I in front, Bob and Martha behind us.
We heard nothing but the gurgling of Raccoon Creek under the bridge.
We couldn’t see a thing beyond the eerie glow of our flashlights. We know this trail, I kept thinking, but it didn’t matter. Strange how an area so familiar was shrouded and mysterious at night.
We know the Moonville Tunnel. We’ve camped at Lake Hope for 43 years. Long before they restored the trestle over the creek in 2016, we’d hike through the woods downstream and balance on rocks as we crossed the shallow creek, then slither down a trail as skinny as a fishing line to the tunnel.
We’d been to the tunnel at night, too. Years ago, again while camping, we took a gravel road and scrambled down a hill and sneaked down the abandoned railbed to the tunnel. As we hiked out, we heard gunshots. Never again, we vowed.
Until this year.
Now, walking in that forest thick with poison ivy and wild rose and greenbrier, we listened.
We heard the creek spitting below. We heard our sandals walking across the wooden slats of the bridge. We heard our breaths. Nothing else.
“This is spooky,” a quivering voice said.
“Do we really want to do this?” another voice said. Nobody answered. We kept going.
The bridge spit us out on the old railroad bed. I thought we had reached the tunnel, but I was wrong. Not yet. We kept going.
I grew afraid. What if we actually saw the ghost in that tunnel a-wavin’ and a -glimmerin’?
Then, suddenly, the air grew cooler. We had arrived.
We aimed our flashlights at the tunnel’s brick walls, but those flashlights were as weak as puny matches. Our lights petered out a few feet beyond.
The tunnel hovered silently in the dark, waiting.
Maybe a raccoon was hiding in here. Maybe coyotes lurked. Maybe young ruffians were sneaking around. Maybe that headless brakeman was tiptoeing forward without his lantern.
Silence.
Suddenly, Bob whispered, “Let’s get out of here.”
But wait. “I want to go to the other end,” I heard my shaking voice say. I’d come this far and survived. I wanted to venture in farther. Scott said he’d come with me, but not Bob. “Let’s get out of here,” Bob said again. He and Martha turned and hurried out. Scott and I followed. Quickly.
In silence, we fled that tunnel and clattered across that bridge and found the car and climbed in and sped off.
Only then did we start to breathe again. Tension spilled out like water. We begin to laugh.
The next time I’m at Lake Hope, maybe I’ll do it again.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!