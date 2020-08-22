Sorrows of parting only temporary

At the end of this month, my call to shepherd Spirit of Grace Church in Holdrege will come to its end. This is a place that I have served and grown with for a quarter of my lifetime. I’m off to Lincoln to serve as a church planter (my tribe calls it “mission developer,” but that’s what it is) and reach a new group of people with the Gospel.
It would have been hard enough to leave people among whom I have served for the past nine years, sharing in their joys and sorrows, ministering in the best of times and the worst of times. The mixture of emotions incorporated with grief and loss, both in my own spirit and in the reactions of people I have loved as my own family, is painful enough as it is.
But it’s much harder in the era of a global pandemic. Goodbyes can be face to face, but often tears can’t be shared cheek to cheek. We can embrace one another with our words, but it would be foolish to do so with our arms. Even if we can be with each other in the same room, there is an obstacle — a prudent obstacle, but a barrier nonetheless — that isolates us.
When ministering to those who are going through loss and grief, whether it is the loss of a job or a relationship, the death of a family member, a friend or even a cherished pet, I’m quick to remind others that there is no correct way to grieve. There is no defined time line, and there is no linear path through grief that leads to some kind of complete recovery. But in the time of COVID-19, I am finding that many people (myself and my congregation included) face greater difficulties in coping with losses when there are limits on how we can wisely console one another.
And yet, despite the sorrow of our partings — whether losing a loved one, a cherished friend, a job or some other transition — can we, like Romeo’s Juliet, think of it as “sweet sorrow?” Is there something in the pain of the extra distance of our present situation that can be redeemed? I think there is.
As St. Paul writes, “We do not grieve as others do who have no hope” (1 Thess. 4.13). Even when separated by the ultimate distance, that of death, those who trust in Jesus Christ can be assured that in the resurrection, we have eternal life. Juliet’s sorrow was sweet because, in the pain of parting, she could look ahead to the joy of being reunited with her Romeo.
The same is true for us: parting, grief, loss and social distance may bring us sorrow, but our sorrows are tempered with the joy of knowing that all of these obstacles are temporary; the love of God in Jesus Christ is forever.
Farewell, Central Nebraska friends. May the word of Christ dwell in you richly. Parting is such sweet sorrow. So, instead of goodbye, I’ll simply say: good night until the morrow.
The Rev. Ted Carnahan is pastor of Spirit of Grace Church in Holdrege.
