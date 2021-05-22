Son's childhood friend scrubbing way to success

“We didn’t know a thing about cost and packaging and generating a bar code. We tried boxes, Mason jars, anything,” Consolo said.

He and Pavlica devoted 10 and 15 hours a week to this while working their regular jobs. “Sunday mornings my friends would be out having fun. I’d be calling manufacturers and emailing stores,” Consolo said.

They named their company FTI Brands, or “Free to Innovate.”

Their sweat paid off. Soon SneakERASERS were carried in 22 states in stores that sell expensive sneakers, “but it was difficult to see how sales were going and get stores to re-order. Getting the same person on the phone when we called was iffy,” he said.

Then, in November 2018, fashion designer Rachel Zoe featured SneakERASERS as No.3 on her Amazon list of the Top 10 items that make you look 10 times more put together.

The phone “started to blow up,” Consolo said. They got orders from mothers, athletes, cheerleaders, nurses, “all these demographics we weren’t focusing on. They loved the product. Why didn’t we think of this market before?”