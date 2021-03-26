Sometimes, journalists cry

Newspaper editors don’t just edit copy and write headlines. Sometimes we are therapists. We just sit and listen. I’ve thought of this in recent weeks as fires and car accidents have ended lives in this area.
Twenty years ago, when I was senior editor of the East Group of Cleveland’s Sun News, Jeff Sikorovsky, a reporter on my staff, stumbled into my office on a Monday morning. He didn’t even take off his jacket. On Saturday night, a ghastly car crash had killed three members of the Cleveland Heights High School hockey team and critically injured a fourth.
“That could have been me a decade ago,” Sikorovsky, 30, said, glassy-eyed, shaking his head.
They were good kids, promising kids, hockey stars bound for the state tournament. Instead, their families were preparing to bury them.
Sikorovsky pulled out a piece of copy paper, grabbed a blue felt-tipped pen off my desk and began to draw. “It was like this,” he said, scribbling.
The car was racing west on Shaker Boulevard when it hit the curb, shot 10 feet up into the air and sheared off the tops of three trees for 50 horizontal feet. Then it smashed to the ground. Firefighters had to cut away trees to get to the wreckage.
Sikorovsky had seen the wrecked car. “The top was caved in like this,” he said, gesturing. “I don’t see how anyone survived.”
At last, all talked out, he stood up to leave my office, but the sadness and the why? remained in his eyes.
For journalists, covering death is never easy. People assume we are heartless robots, thirsting for blood and gore as we ask for the facts, but the assumptions are wrong. Underneath our calm faces, our hearts are quivering too. Why did this have to happen?
As I’d heard about that crash, I shuddered. Then, as editor of that paper, I turned off my emotions and steeled myself to direct its coverage. My plans for the front page were suddenly altered by a collision of trees and steel.
Our photographer shot the crash site and the wrecked car, but the high school banned the news media from the building. Sikorovsky drove past the crash site again and saw kids sitting there in shock, but he left them alone.
By afternoon, the anonymous calls began, as they always do. Callers hinted at “wild” hockey players and a party Saturday night where alcohol was served, but they wouldn’t give names or addresses. We called local police, but they’d had no calls about teenagers partying on Saturday. Toxicology reports wouldn’t be available for six to eight weeks.
At 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sikorovsky hurried to a press conference. He asked about the rumored drinking. No comment. “Our focus is grieving right now,” the school district superintendent said.
At 5 p.m., reporter Karen Kurdziel came into my office. A paramedic had called her and talked in a quivering voice about being first on the scene, about finding the bodies, about seeing the lone survivor stagger from the wrecked car, but he didn’t want to be quoted. He didn’t want to cause the grieving families any more pain.
That evening, I was home doing dishes when Sikorovsky called. He had driven past the crash scene for the fourth time and found a teenager sitting on a tree stump. Sikorovsky got out of his car. The boy on the tree stump said, “They were my best friends.”
Death is a harsh topic. I remember every tragedy my papers ever covered. Those horrors stretch out in my memory like white crosses in military cemeteries. A teenager shot as she walked to school. The councilman’s son who died of leukemia. The mayor’s son who died by suicide. The woman who died of acute leukemia after a very public quest for lifesaving bone marrow. A 6-year-old who died of a sudden virus. Then there was 9/11.
No matter how they died, we called the family, got a photo, sat silently through teary funerals and wrote about memorial walks and runs. We examine police reports and facts from the coroner.
But we never ever get used to it. Sometimes, we even cry.