Sometimes, journalists cry

At last, all talked out, he stood up to leave my office, but the sadness and the why? remained in his eyes.

For journalists, covering death is never easy. People assume we are heartless robots, thirsting for blood and gore as we ask for the facts, but the assumptions are wrong. Underneath our calm faces, our hearts are quivering too. Why did this have to happen?

As I’d heard about that crash, I shuddered. Then, as editor of that paper, I turned off my emotions and steeled myself to direct its coverage. My plans for the front page were suddenly altered by a collision of trees and steel.

Our photographer shot the crash site and the wrecked car, but the high school banned the news media from the building. Sikorovsky drove past the crash site again and saw kids sitting there in shock, but he left them alone.

By afternoon, the anonymous calls began, as they always do. Callers hinted at “wild” hockey players and a party Saturday night where alcohol was served, but they wouldn’t give names or addresses. We called local police, but they’d had no calls about teenagers partying on Saturday. Toxicology reports wouldn’t be available for six to eight weeks.