Smoke and stench of death after 9/11

The stately iron fence surrounding the church had become a makeshift memorial. It bloomed with flowers, balloons, “I love NY” T-shirts, posters, photos of the missing and enormous white bedsheets on which people had written messages. A volunteer stood nearby, her mittened hands clutching a little can of markers for visitors. As I selected a pen, she said, “It is such a privilege to be here. Everyone is so kind.”

I didn’t know what to write. On the sheets are messages from Calgary, Yorba Linda, Rome, Iowa and Paris. Nearby, a young man sobbed into a friend’s arms. Nobody talked. I heard only the bulldozers, the buzzing of generators powering the cranes. I smelled only the razor-sharp acrid smoke. I felt the dust that scratched the air like sand.

We walked on to Fulton Street. I saw the skeleton of the WTC 1. I remembered wandering into its plaza on a sunny afternoon in July 1999 and buying a few trinkets at souvenir kiosks. Now, 10 blackened stories are all that remained. They were charred like firewood, their guts dangling over the obscene cavity where WTC 2 was. White smoke belched from the abyss. A few steel girders jutted up like reeds of a basket. The necks of cranes poked up like giraffes.

Nearby, building windows were swathed in boards, like Band-Aids. A few were draped in black gauze like mourning veils to protect them from debris.