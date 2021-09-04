Slaves fed George, guests

George Washington would stop in awe if he could see today’s rural Nebraska. He’d gape open-mouthed at the thousands of acres, the pivots and tractors and combines and technology that farmers rely on these days.

Washington managed his five large farms acres with around 300 slaves.

I thought of that last month as I visited Washington’s Mount Vernon 15 miles south of Washington, D.C. Mount Vernon’s high-ceilinged rooms, fine furniture and priceless artwork were admirable, as was its setting on the Potomac River, but peek behind the curtain and you see its working engine: its 300 slaves.

When I first explored Mount Vernon 60 years ago, slavery was hush-hush. That finally has changed, as well it should. Slaves — “enslaved laborers,” the signs said — were the heart and soul of that place. There was no Hy-Vee back then, no hardware store, no power lines, no water lines. There were only slaves. At the time, they were believed to be less than human.

Statistics were staggering. Washington inherited his first 10 slaves at the age of 11, when his father died. Throughout the next 66 years, he owned 577 slaves, including 123 after he married Martha Dandridge Custis. She was a wealthy 26-year-old widow who owned 153 more.