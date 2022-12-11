Skala: What fun is a fake tree?

It was snowy, dark and cold on that Tuesday evening last December when my twin sister Martha and I lugged her seven-foot fresh-cut Christmas tree inside from her front porch. We threw jackets on and dragged it inside and headed into the living room, where a tree stand waited in the corner like a bridegroom waiting for his bride to walk down the aisle.

I can still feel the sharp teeth of the cold and the hint of dampness from the snow on that nearly-shortest night of the year.

That tree was a steal. She’d found it at Walmart for $25. Since she’s widowed and her four daughters are grown and scattered, she acknowledges that an artificial tree would be a wise purchase, but what fun is that? Besides, she wanted a live tree because three of her daughters were coming home for Christmas with husbands and children. Only the fourth, living in Hong Kong, would not be there.

We had protected the carpet with newspapers as if that tree was a new puppy. As we lowered that balsam into the stand, I held the trunk while she got down on her knees and tightened the screws in the tree holder. When she was finished, I gingerly let go and held my breath, waiting for it to list like the Titanic, but it didn’t. It stood as still as a tree in a slumbering, snow-laden forest.

As we hung ornaments, we recalled putting up Christmas trees in years past. You don’t remember the beauties that go up with nary a drop of perspiration. It’s the problem trees, the class clowns, that stick like Velcro to your memory.

One year our parents bought a tree from the lot at the Hillcrest YMCA. They took it home and decorated it, but my mother decided that it was a dud, so on Dec. 22 they stripped it, carted it out to the tree lawn and went back to the Y lot to pick out another tree. They were having 25 people over for Christmas dinner and 16 over for a New Year’s Eve party, and the tree had to be perfect.

Most years, my parents tied the tree to the curtain rod with thread (nearly invisible) to keep it up. They always poked the tree into a bucket of water when they brought it home, but sometimes the water froze, so they had to hack away at it with a hammer before carrying it into the house.

Tree woes are universal. One year my brother was in his kitchen when he heard a soft whoosh. Hurrying into the living room, he saw that his tree had fallen over. His friend Brooke dashed over in her pajamas to help him stand it up. Then they plopped bricks on the legs of his tree stand to keep it upright.

One year after Martha and her husband had decorated their tree, she didn’t like its location, so she got down on her knees and s-l-o-w-l-y inched it across the living room floor to another corner. She didn’t lose a single strand of tinsel.

Sweeter were the years my two kids and I cut down our tree. We’d head out to a tree farm and tramp around in the snow hunting for the perfect tree. Most trees had a bare spot like a man growing bald, but we always found one we liked. My son and I gripped its trunk as my daughter zigzagged across its trunk with a saw.

After my children grew up and moved away, I sadly let go of that tree farm tradition. A few years later, I discovered a slender, artificial tree hiding in the back of a dusty antique shop in Waynesville, Ohio. It was love at first sight. I took it home.

This year, I ordered a tree online, but it arrived in a carton the size of a box of spaghetti. Huh? How would I put this contraption together? I sent it back and found a tree for less — and in one piece — from Tiede’s. It wobbles, but so far it hasn’t tumbled over.

Those syrupy Hallmark Channel Christmas movies make the holidays look effortless. I laugh. Christmas is lugging the tree inside, tying it to a curtain rod and crossing your fingers that it will stay upright until Santa comes. I wouldn’t have it any other way.