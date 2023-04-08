Was it God or chance that decreed that my lips be sewn shut after a medical procedure during Lent five years ago? Looking back, I think it was God.

In February 2018, I required plastic surgery after a benign carcinoma was removed from my upper lip. As I lay on a gurney ready to be rolled into surgery, the plastic surgeon arrived. He paused.

“I’d like to graft skin from your face onto your lip, but I’ll have to sew your lips together for three weeks to do that,” he said.

I panicked. A nurse handed me a cell phone and I quickly called my son in Los Angeles and explained my dilemma. “Do it,” Matt said.

They gave me a shot, and I faded away.

When I woke up, I couldn’t call my friends. I couldn’t eat, either. I could only sip through a straw. They had left the outer edges of my lips open so I could do that.

The next day, with my mouth stitched shut like a darned sock, I drove back to Kearney. As I got to Grand Island, my car started growling. I pulled over. I started to call AAA, but I couldn’t explain what was wrong. God stepped in. The noise stopped, and I got home.

The next morning, wearing a surgical mask, I took the car in and handed the mechanic a written note about that noise. He was confused. Not about the car; about my inability to speak. Finally, he promised to take a look.

I went to work, but I couldn’t answer the phone or talk to my boss, so I left. For the next three weeks, I interviewed people and wrote stories online from home.

I live alone, so I waded timidly into this new existence feeling like a lone tree on a prairie, but as I settled into silence, I began to realize how much we take speaking for granted.

When the Family Fresh clerk asked if I wanted paper or plastic, I had to point. When she asked me about a purchase, I had to pull a pen out of my purse and scribble down my reply.

I couldn’t use the phone.

A friend invited me for coffee. “You can talk by writing down your thoughts,” she said, but I had learned that chatting by writing is like trudging through shin-deep mud. It doesn’t work. I declined — in writing.

The next week, a friend insisted on taking me to a meeting. “You can’t sit home in silence for three weeks,” she said. She picked me up and began to chatter, but I couldn’t respond. We rode in awkward silence. As for that meeting, I felt like a flea on a hound dog. I couldn’t participate. The group seemed to forget I was there.

As I’d retreated into this wordless existence, I was apprehensive, but God had reached out a hand, and I had taken it even though I did not know where it would lead. Slowly, I accepted my silence.

I read. I wrote. I did jigsaw puzzles. I watched March Madness games. One Sunday afternoon, I hiked at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and listened to the sandhill cranes.

I sipped Ensure for meals and lost eight pounds. Luckily, I never had to cough.

Slowly, my three-week retreat began to blossom. I still had electronic ties to the world, but I found myself slipping into a deeper place than I had ever known.

Friends tried to keep me tethered to the speaking world. They brought me soup and smoothies, but the straws were too big for the slits at the edges of my mouth.

At Mass, the priest slipped the wafer onto my palm, but when I broke it to poke it into my mouth slits, it crumbled. Friends approached after Mass, but I scurried out. I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t explain why.

I learned to savor silence. I was a scuba-diver paddling silently through wondrous flora under the sea. When I came up for air, I was in a profoundly peaceful place, a lily pad floating on a pond.

Maybe that’s what Lent was meant to be. Not giving up chocolate, but giving up noise. It’s amazing how clearly you can hear God when the world isn’t drowning him out.