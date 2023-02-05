I’ve lived in Nebraska for eight years, but my big-city Cleveland roots are burned into me like brands on cattle, and I still find myself gawking at corn and grain bins and tiny towns hiding on the prairie.

I gawked again Wednesday when a friend and I drove to Sumner to have dinner at Tub’s Pub.

I usually stay close to Kearney on winter evenings, so I’d forgotten how lovely those evenings are. As we drove west, Mother Nature dipped her brush into rosy watercolors and streaked them over the western horizon. In the fields, deer nibbled on corn stubble that poked through the blanket of snow.

Sumner in the winter was new to me, too. I go to the rodeo there every Fourth of July, but in February, the horses, bulls and cowboys were gone. The town was hushed and dark. As we got to town, we weren’t even sure where Tub’s Pub was, but we found it. We parked in the middle of the street (a curious custom to me) and went in.

On this frigid weeknight, only a handful of customers was sprinkled through the place. We found a booth and sat down. A chipper young waitress hurried over and took our beverage orders. I wanted root beer. “Is a can OK?” she asked. I said yes, so she brought me a can. No glass. No ice. Just a can.

The laminated menu offered burgers, hot dogs, chicken fried steak, onion rings, fries, potato chips and, on Wednesday’s Italian nights, spaghetti, lasagna and ravioli, so I ordered lasagna with garlic bread and paid $3 extra for the little salad bar. Service was speedy. As soon as I returned to my seat with my salad, my lasagna was whisked out to me.

As I ate, I looked around. Strings of Christmas lights dangled from the ceiling. Dated license plates were displayed behind the bar. A few men sat at the bar telling jokes. Everyone knew everyone else except me. I was an outsider.

A few years ago, I took my Chicago friend Jim Miller to Tub’s Pub when he passed through Kearney on his way to San Diego. I wanted to show him an itty-bitty Nebraska town with 200 people. After dinner, we walked the length of Fifth Avenue, Sumner’s main street. We eyed the houses, the school, the tiny banks and the shuttered businesses. We wondered what it would be like to live there.

Wednesday evening, I found out. As my friend and I paid for our dinners, we began to chat with veteran Tub’s Pub employees Tammy Kenton and Mary Bonsack. Bonsack has worked there for 40 years.

They talked about the pub’s old days, its New Year’s Eve parties, and Doug and Carol Hoos, who owned it for 42 years until they sold it six years ago. Kenton and Bonsack recalled hectic weekend nights years ago when three waitresses hurried about and lines of customers stretched out the door.

As they talked, I no longer felt like an outsider. I felt almost like an old friend.

On the wall near the Tub’s Pub salad bar is a mammoth Nebraska map with colored push pins. Customers are invited to put a pin on the town where they live. That map was clustered with pins. Most of them dotted central Nebraska, but others poked west, out to Alliance and Chadron, and east to Norfolk and Wayne. Out-of-staters had scribbled their hometowns on the map’s edges, places like Little Rock, Arkansas, and Texas and New York. I wasn’t the only one here with out-of-state roots after all.

It was getting late. As we zipped up our jackets and headed out, Kenton followed us to the door, still talking. She loves this place, she said. “People in small towns stick together,” she added.

Just one car was parked outside now. One street light gleamed nearby. Fifth Avenue was silent. We didn’t hear a single whisper of sound. The rodeo grounds were dark, snow-drifted and silent, too. Sumner was tucked in bed for the night.

As we drove back to Kearney, that dim flashlight of a nearly-full moon cast an eerie pewter glow over the snowy cornfields. I was happy. I was warmly wrapped in the friendliness of Tub’s Pub.