“Mom is in her last days,” my cousin Mindy’s text said Sunday. “I started morphine last night. The hospice nurse came yesterday afternoon. Dick has been here and Tish is coming . . .”

My Aunt Dede, Mindy’s mother, finally let go of this life Thursday morning and died at age 104.

I thought she might live forever. About 18 months ago, when she was 102, she was hospitalized for some illness. As she deteriorated, her family hurried to her bedside, but after a day or two, Dede woke up and asked for the score of a recent sports game. Two days later, she went home.

This week felt different. As I waited for word of her passing, I was reminded of the sweet, priceless gift of family. We tell ourselves that the people we love will be around forever, but when death intrudes – and it always does – we realize that life is like a river. It is always hurrying on.

We pass the torch to the next generation, but no generation is ever quite like the one that came before.

Dede, of Middletown, Ohio, was the last surviving member of my father’s side of the family. She was what we jokingly called an “outlaw,” married to my father’s brother Paul. My father and Uncle Paul were among nine children, and as they married and had children, their sister Marjorie dubbed us the First Generation, the Second Generation, the Third Generation to keep us all straight. I like to think of Dede’s generation as the Greatest Generation generation. They valued friends and family, not smartphones and tweets.

Dede was a sports nut. She never missed a Cincinnati Reds game. She followed college football and basketball. She bet on March Madness brackets with her grandchildren. For 75 years she was a member of Middletown’s First United Methodist Church. Every Monday morning, she counted the collection money.

She still read the Middletown Journal, too; Uncle Paul was the editor until his death in 1982, but in recent years, she grumbled about the Journal’s shrinking size and quality.

She attended business college, but then she married and had three children and stayed home to raise them. My family lived in Cleveland, but every summer, we spent a week in Middletown, my parents’ hometown. Dede and Paul grilled burgers for us in their big back yard.

We spent Christmas in Middletown, too, and Christmas Eve dinner at their house was unforgettable. There was a towering Christmas tree beside the fireplace, stockings dangling on the mantel, and laughter from the grown-ups gathered around the dining room table. We kids were happily relegated to the kitchen table. Along with ham, Aunt Dede served her famous salad — orange slices, grapes, pineapple chunks lost inside mounds of Cool Whip. My twin sister and I dubbed it Aunt Dede’s salad. It’s still one of my all-time favorites.

Dede was an “outlaw,” but she never missed a family reunion, not even after Uncle Paul died. When reunions were in Middletown, Dede cooked bushels of food for all of us, but eventually, we gathered at state parks so the women didn’t have to cook. One summer, in her 70s, Dede was among the 40 of us who scrambled up a slick mossy ravine in eastern Kentucky to the hidden Boone family graveyard. My great-grandmother was Ella Eva Boone, a relative of Daniel’s.

In June 2018, we marked Dede’s 100th birthday with a family reunion at Mindy’s 200-year-old farmhouse outside Morrow, Ohio. More than 60 of us crowded around Dede for a family picture. The next morning, we all sat with her at the 11 a.m. service at her Methodist church. She was our matriarch, the last surviving member of her generation, still going strong.

Age finally lassoed her. A year ago, she moved in with Mindy and her husband. She survived COVID in October, but then she began to deteriorate. Last weekend, she slipped into a coma.

“I keep telling her there’s a huge gathering of people waiting to see her,” Mindy texted from Dede’s bedside Sunday. Mindy knew that Paul and his siblings and all the outlaws were partying up in heaven like they did around Dede’s dining room table on Christmas Eve. It was time for her to join them.

Thursday morning, Mindy texted again. Dede was gone. The last flickering light of my family’s Greatest Generation was finally extinguished.