Skala: The hidden gift of ringing the bell

This week, I am turning my column over to Martha Sorohan, my identical twin sister, a retired journalist who lives in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Halfway through my 17-hour drive across I-80 last Saturday as I headed home to Cleveland for Christmas, I texted my twin sister Martha Sorohan: “Are you ringing the Salvation Army bell today? That was so much fun last year.”

“Indeed, it was,” she responded. As we reminisced this week, I decided to let her write my column today. Here’s what she said:

***

Last year when she was home for Christmas, Mary Jane had shared bell-ringing duties at my first Red Kettle stint for the local Salvation Army chapter.

Neither of us had a lick of experience. I was ringing out of guilt, finally volunteering after 15 years on the local Salvation Army Service Unit board. Mary Jane was simply along for the ride.

But it turned out to be such a joy that when Red Kettle time came around again this year, I not only doubled my bell-ringing time; I quadrupled it. I signed up for four hours over two Saturday mornings.

Last year, ringing in blustery snow and cold outside a mom-and-pop grocery store in the far northeastern Ohio village of North Kingsville, Mary Jane and I encountered friendly faces and even a Christmas serenade among shoppers eager to drop donations into the kettle.

“If you need someone to ring after you’re finished, I can help,” someone offered.

Our hour sped by.

This year, I took on bell-ringing at a far larger venue: the bustling grocery entrance of Walmart – the only “big box” store in Ashtabula County (population 100,000).

I came away with the same feelings.

Ringing is the easiest way in the world to give back.

Standing in the cold as hundreds of cars pull in and out, as people come and go in various states of dress – warm coats and shorts, sweatshirts and flip-flops – gives one pause.

This is humanity, the nameless – and, at times, seemingly faceless – from all walks of life on a common mission.

The sound of the Salvation Army bell makes them pause.

It is Christmas.

Their reactions vary.

Some avoid eye contact. Some don’t break a stride as they apologize, “I’ll catch you on my way out.”

Parents hand donations to their children, who are excited to drop money into the bucket.

Others stopped by the bell-ringing to dig deeply into pockets, pull out and fold a dollar or two into a tiny rectangle and shove it into the plastic kettle’s tiny slot.

Older people – typically veterans – share war stories.

“I wish I could give more,” some say.

One employee stepped outside and handed me a steaming cup of coffee.

“It’s cold out here,” she said.

While it is true that Salvation Army units in large cities have corporate campaigns and pay their bell-ringers to help ensure sufficient donations to support an expanded mission, Salvation Army units in rural America rely on volunteers.

They, along with nickel-and-dime-and-dollar donors, are the ones in the trenches.

I realized that if every person who walked by dropped a dollar – even 50 cents – into the kettle, these donations could change the world.

That went for me, too. Without my time, the red kettle would have been empty. And if it were empty, the local Salvation Army’s work of feeding and clothing the needy, assisting with heating bills and other essentials – all totally reliant on red kettle Christmas donations – could not happen.

Dropping a small donation into a kettle, or ringing the Salvation Army bell for an hour or two before Christmas, create small ripples that are easily overlooked.

But they make all the difference.

As I rang last week, I was thrown off base when a woman stopped and said, “God bless you.”

Me?

I did not feel special. I was simply fulfilling a responsibility. Yet her words impressed upon me the real meaning of giving.

One does not have to make a multi-million-dollar donation for it to “count.”

This tried-and-true red kettle fundraiser without fancy dinners, corporate speakers and top donors’ names in a glossy program is so simple. And it works.

And in my case, it didn’t cost me a thing. I’m already planning to ring again next year.