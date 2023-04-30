Get in the car and go. That’s one of my favorite pastimes, so last weekend, I was tickled to head east to Beatrice for the Nebraska Press Women spring conference.

I rode with Lori Potter, a retired Kearney Hub reporter and a native Nebraskan. She drove, which gave me a prized seat for watching rural Nebraska pass by on a glorious spring evening.

Even better, Lori decided to take two-lane roads to Beatrice. That meant Highway 30 to Highway 10, south through the west edge of Minden down to Highway 4 and then east.

You native Nebraskans are shaking your heads, wondering what I saw that’s so captivating.

To me, this was like Shangri-La. This was like driving through Kansas when I was 11 years old. I gaped out the back seat window at the endless wheat fields that huddled under that endless sky. That vast nothingness gripped me the same way that the prairie got ahold of Willa Cather when she was 11 years old.

Lori headed out Highway 30 and turned south on Highway 10. We stopped in Minden for a sandwich at Subway because Lori said there would be no place to eat for another hour. As we left Minden and headed south, the world opened up like a blossoming flower in April.

We passed fields dusted with skeletal stalks of last year’s corn. I saw a few farmers on tractors going back and forth on those expansive fields, preparing the land for planting.

I saw cattle grazing in feedlots. I saw tiny calves suckling on their mothers. I saw silver silos poking up into the sky like giant bullets. Sometimes marching pine trees created a fortress around farms to protect them from wind and blizzards.

And as we traveled east, I saw signs for Blue Hill and Helson and Hebron and Bruning, little towns I hear about now and then.

I began to see more barns. Few farms here in south central Nebraska have authentic barns like farms do in my native Ohio, but the further east we went, the more barns I began to see. Their architecture was stunning. I was reminded of Barn Again, a nonprofit organization which aims to preserve beautiful old classic barns before rain and snow and summer heat slowly tear them apart.

We kept driving. We kept talking, too, but my thirsty eyes drank it all in and burned that scenery into the hard drive of my memory. We saw sprawling, well-tended century-old two-story farmhouses with wrap-around porches.

We saw beautiful old brick churches, some sitting alone on the prairie. They stood boldly, triumphantly, taller than anything else out here except silos and elevators. We saw tiny cemeteries with weathered gravestones leaning this way and that. They stood exposed, unprotected.

Highway 4 was empty. We were alone. The land dipped up and down like soft waves on the sea. We slowed as we went through villages, but nobody was out. Basketball season is over, and the prom is only a memory. These places had curled up and gone to sleep.

We passed a sign saying Beatrice was still 76 miles away. That meant another hour of weaving our way through this yawning nothingness. The prairie seemed as vacant as Mars.

Soon, silently, the sun was sliding down into the western horizon and oozing warm, soothing yellow-tinged light on the brick buildings when we passed through towns. I saw banks. Humble cafes. A few stores. A few markets.

I saw hungry agricultural enterprises on the edges of towns, grain elevators and silos, commercial parking lots crowded with tractors and grain bins and agricultural equipment I can’t name.

Slowly, darkness wrapped itself around us like a soft blanket. Highway 4 zigzagged a bit; Lori griped about the T-intersections, but it was effortless driving and far more fun than taking I-80 to Highway 77 south to Beatrice. We didn’t compete with roaring semis, either. We had the road to ourselves.

Sunday morning, we started home. Retracing our route, we made a wrong turn, but we detoured a few miles on a dirt road and got back to Highway 4. Views of the prairie on that road were spectacular. We were on top of the world.

How was our conference, you ask? It was excellent. Almost as good as the scenery on Highway 4.