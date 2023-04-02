As I walked at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area in early March, I waited. I gazed at the sky, searching for cranes. I listened.

At last, I heard the familiar cry of a sandhill crane, and I knew spring was coming.

Like Christmas gifts or the Thanksgiving turkey, I never get tired of this annual wonder.

A few evenings later, I drove to the bridge over the Platte River south of Gibbon to watch the cranes fly in for the night.

I parked, wrapped a blanket around myself like a cocoon and headed up to the crane-viewing platform beside the bridge.

It was well before sunset, but people were already keeping a vigil, gazing at the western horizon where a gauzy pink had begun to bleed into its edges.

Some clutched binoculars. A few gripped the leashes of their dogs. Others carried cameras with lenses longer than Pinocchio’s nose. A little girl stared at a poster about cranes and then looked at the sky. “Where are they?” she asked her father. "They will come," he said.

The cranes always come. A rebel crane never veers off from the flock to seek new scenery. He never delays his departure to bask for a few more days in that warm toasty place where he spends the winter. No. Every year, they come.

Last week, I headed out to Rowe Sanctuary to interview the volunteers who, like the cranes, arrive every year to lead tours, answer visitors’ questions and manage the gift shop during crane season.

Three days earlier, retired Hub assistant managing editor Dan Speirs had passed away, but the minute I stepped out of my car at Rowe, I heard the cranes’ cries, and they lifted my sorrowful soul.

I stood there, listening, watching, savoring the beauty of this annual wonder. I saw cranes weaving through the sky. I saw visitors with binoculars aimed overhead. I saw license plates from Colorado, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and beyond. Visitors had signed in from 40 states and 20 foreign countries, the Rowe staff told me.

I sat down with the staff and a few volunteers. Their stories are always, always intoxicating.

One year, I met a volunteer couple who knew nothing about the cranes, but as they drove along I-80, they saw hundreds of birds flying overhead. Curious, they got off at Gibbon, followed signs to Rowe Sanctuary and were hooked.

A few years ago, I talked to a volunteer who was so enthralled by the cranes that when she retired, she moved from Denver to a house on Kilgore Road so she could be close to the cranes every spring.

I talked to a volunteer from Ontario who’d had a vicious 13-hour drive through bad weather to get here, but she got here. She wouldn’t have missed it.

Another volunteer couple met while admiring sandhill cranes over the winter near the Bosque del Apache reserve in New Mexico. Both retired, they became a twosome. Now they roam the country, following cranes. They have traveled with our flocks all the way to Alaska.

This past Tuesday, I was at the annual Dutch oven cookout offered by Gene Hunt, superintendent of the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and Fort Kearny, every crane season for Nebraska Game & Parks employees. Afterward, many of the out-of-town guests walked down the hike-bike trail to the Platte to watch the cranes come in for the night.

I joined them and happened to follow a man who lugged a camera as big as a fishing tackle box. He was a newcomer to all this. When we got to the bridge over the Platte, people were already lined up, waiting.

I heard a few cranes in nearby cornfields, but they hadn’t come to the river yet. The man was puzzled. “Where are they?” he asked. "Wait a few minutes," I said. I assured him that they would come. They always do. As we talked, I told him about the year I watched cranes fly in as a fat full moon rose like a yellow balloon in the eastern sky.

This weekend, two friends are coming from Chicago. I've already promised to show them the cranes. No matter how many times I watch, I am awed.