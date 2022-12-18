Skala: The best gifts aren't always wrapped

This is a story about my friend Marj. She lives in Denver, but her story is universal. So is its Christmas message.

The line at the grocery store was long, but only one checkout lane was open, and customers behind the elderly woman were getting antsy.

Marj came to this supermarket often. Today, as always, she filled her cart, got in line and set her purchases on the conveyor belt so that she could check out.

Only one woman was ahead of her, so she calmly waited. She waited and waited, but that line wasn’t moving.

Marj wasn’t in a hurry (“I’m retired – what else do I have to do?”) but she slowly became aware of a tiny, elderly woman in the line in front of her. Marj started eavesdropping on the conversation between the cashier and the customer and realized that something was wrong.

This particular supermarket is located less than one block from a senior citizen apartment building. As Marj listened to the conversation, she noted the dilapidated appearance and frail condition of the customer.

Then she saw the cashier and the grocery-sacker begin to take items out of waiting grocery bags and subtracting their cost from the total owed. Marj realized what was going on. “The shopper did not have enough cash for the groceries she had planned to purchase,” she said.

The pair struggled to make the total affordable for the woman, but the total was still too high. The shopper had no more cash, so she pulled out debit cards to pay for the rest, but the card machine declined the cards.

The shopper was flummoxed, “up the creek without a paddle,” as Marj told me later.

Meanwhile, the line behind Marj got longer. By now, three people waited behind her, and they were getting antsy. “I had a thought: I need to do something,” Marj said. But she didn’t. Not yet.

The reduction process continued. “We all seemed to know what was happening. The cashier and the bagger were so incredibly patient and kind to this lady. A floor manager was called. She, too, was patient and kind, but nothing was working,” Marj said.

Finally, Marj stepped up to the cashier and quietly told her that she would be pleased to pay for the groceries. Not just the items that the shopper could not afford, but all the groceries she had selected, including the ones removed from her bag.

“The cashier gave me a questioning look, but I assured her that this is what I wanted to do. After all, I already had my check started for my groceries. I would just add the new total amount on the proper lines,” Marj said.

Flustered and embarrassed, the shopper said Marj didn’t need to do that, “but I told her that it was the thing to do,” Marj said. “Besides, I was bigger than she was, so she had to do what I said.”

With her groceries bagged and placed into her cart, the woman thanked Marj, left the store and began walking home. Marj knew she might never see the woman again, but that was all right. This is the season of giving.

Later, as Marj related the story to her sister, her sister said, “Why does it have to be only a season? Why do we limit ourselves to this kind of caring for only one season?”

Marj thought about it for a while. “My sister is right,” she told me. “Why do we have just ‘a season’ for giving?”

Marj has a new plan. Her giving season will last much longer – day by day, week by week, month by month and year by year. There is no rule that giving has to be monetary, either.

“It can be time. Caring. Hugs and kisses. A smile. Carrying the groceries into the house. Clearing the sidewalk of snow. Sharing. Running errands,” she said. And more.

Some may say, “I’ll try,” but Marj doesn’t believe in “try.” She said, “I believe in DO! Can I do this? I don’t know, but I’ll give it my best shot.” Not only this Christmas season, but in the new year, too.