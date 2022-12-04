Skala: The angst of putting my 161-year-old home on a house tour

Imagine 700 people trooping through your house, scrutinizing every picture and peering behind the shower curtain. Tidal waves of memory swamped me when I wrote a recent preview story about today’s Holiday Home Tour.

Roughly 25 years ago — I can’t quite remember — my house was part of the Chagrin Falls (Ohio) Historical Society’s annual historic home tour.

My house, built in 1844, was one of the oldest in Chagrin Falls, a village founded as a mill town that same year. My house had an unofficial nickname in that cozy Cleveland suburb: the House That Was Moved.

My abode had originally stood near the center of town, but in the early 1980s, its owners moved it half a mile east. Since it wasn’t going far, the house-moving company used its third-rate equipment. The flatbed tore loose and rolled into power lines and a light pole. The house broke in two. The owners — who divorced soon thereafter — put it back together. They had intended to live there, but they couldn’t afford to. They sold it instead.

My house was the town’s phoenix, rising from near destruction. As just the second owner in its new life. I got the best of both worlds when I bought it in 1989. I got a unique antique with 1844 hand-chopped beams and original nails, but I also got new plumbing and wiring and a dry, spacious basement.

Soon after my two children and I moved in, the town’s preservation guru walked through the house and told me its history. Originally, it was just one room. Pioneers hammered together small cabins to live in, then quickly erected barns to protect their horses from horse thieves, who were common (and often hanged) back then.

Back to the house tour. As soon as I signed on, I panicked. I scrutinized the paint, the curtains, the shrubbery and decided that the place needed a facelift, fast.

My daughter and her boyfriend came home from college and joined my son and friends in painting walls. Evenings and weekends, I painted woodwork.

I stripped my (strippable) bedroom wallpaper — I’d never liked it anyway — and discovered that I loved that task. I painted my son’s room a trendy dark green. An acquaintance hung dainty wallpaper in the bathroom.

It still wasn’t enough. The night before the tour I dashed over to the mall for new bathroom towels because I was convinced the ones I had weren’t lush enough to be seen by 700 people. I scrubbed the bathroom sink, then scrubbed it again. Nagging at me, too, was the fact that I was the editor of the Chagrin Falls suburban paper. Everyone knew who I was.

Everyone knew my home’s history, too. It wasn’t like most others in this village. Many neighbors retained their beautiful old facades and elegant living rooms but had added on — and primarily lived in — sprawling family rooms and spacious new kitchens in the back.

My little house was different. Way back when, a dentist had his office on the first floor. The place had been a newspaper office, too. The cozy second floor had been split into microscopic studio apartments.

Now it had just a living room, dining room and kitchen. No family room. Even the front porch was gone. It fell off when the house broke apart during the move, so the owners put a bathroom there instead. I never quite forgave them.

Whatever I did, it worked. “We liked your house the best,” a tour-goer confided later. “It was charming. It looked like a family actually lived there.”

My poor house shuddered again in 2004 when a water pipe leaked when I went to California to see my first grandchild. By the time I got back, kitchen walls had collapsed. But that’s another story.

I moved away 12 years ago, but my heart insists that the house is still mine. I can hardly bear to drive by. The new owner has removed the dark blue shutters I loved, yanked out the shrubbery and replaced my red front door with a white one.

I’d always wanted to live in a red century house, the term used back home for houses at least 100 years old. Not long after I moved in, I learned that underneath that blue vinyl siding, the house was painted red.