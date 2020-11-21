Skala: Thankful for so much during this pandemic

As Thanksgiving approaches, you scoff. Blessings, you say? Not this year. Not with COVID-19. You’re wrong. I know, I know. Having covered COVID-19 for the Kearney Hub for the last nine months, I’ve been punched in the gut by stories of grief and loss, exhausted medical staffs, shuttered businesses and desperate pleas for people to wear masks. I’ve been chewed out by readers who insist this pandemic is a sham.
But as Thanksgiving approaches, I see a cornucopia of blessings poking through the wreckage.
- Tireless effort by staffs at CHI Health Good Samaritan, the Kearney Regional Medical Center and all the medical workers across the region.
- Volunteers who check on the elderly, run errands for them and call them just to talk.
- The way the community leaped into action when COVID erupted last spring, forming task forces and ad hoc groups.
- Churches that put services online so those at risk can worship from home.
- The University of Nebraska at Kearney for its mask mandate this fall. It has kept COVID cases at about 1% of its student and faculty population, an enviable statistic far below the community at large.
- Teachers who met the challenge of teaching from home.
- Parents who have managed their families and their jobs, together, from home.
- Zoom, GoToMeeting and other technology that let people keep in touch when they can’t gather in person.
- Supermarkets that created special shopping hours for seniors to lower their risk of COVID-19.
- HotMeals USA, which served and delivered meals by the thousands last spring to those who couldn’t get out.
- Hot Meals USA again, for serving free turkey dinners for anyone who asks on Thanksgiving Day. It aims to fill the void caused by the COVID-caused cancellation of the annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thanksgiving feast at the Old Town Hall.
- Kearney City Council’s new mask ordinance.
- The exhausting seven-days-a-week work of the Two Rivers Public Health Department to educate the public, chase down COVID-19 contacts and slow the spread of the virus.
- Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, who devised charts and graphs to track the trends of COVID-19 and often works, nearly literally, around the clock.
- UNK students who decorated sidewalks outside Kearney hospitals to thank medical staffs for their work
- The impromptu ad hoc task forces and committees all over the region who worked to lessen social effects of the virus.
- Thank-you parades by citizens, safety forces and more outside Kearney hospitals.
- Buffalo County Community Partners for its exhaustive website listing COVID-19 resources; and its monthly YouTube chats on emotional and psychological effects of COVID on families.
- Kearney Area Community Foundation for raising funds to assist people during this crisis, and for creative ways to make the upcoming eighth annual Give Where You Live less risky.
- Sherry Morrow and Marge Lauer for donating their $1,200 federal checks this spring to KACF to assist people hard-hit by the pandemic.
- Everyone who made masks for schools, businesses and more.
- Restaurant owners who quickly turned to offering take-out meals.
- The Prairie Art Brothers, Crane River Theater and the Kearney Symphony Orchestra for outdoor events this summer after COVID-19 chased them from their indoor venues.
- Peterson Senior Activity Center and the Phelps County Senior Activity Center for offering take-out lunches for seniors after both centers closed for the pandemic last spring.
- Brave employees who kept working at packing plants and factories despite real risks of COVID-19.
- The World Theatre for offering drive-in movies this summer.
- Kearney Public Library, and surrounding libraries, who offered extensive online services and, for a time, delivered books outside to waiting patrons.
- The HelpCare Clinic for making its annual Holiday Home Tour a virtual event this Christmas season.
- Groups that brought horses, musicians and more to the windows of long-term care facilities to bring joy to pandemic-isolated seniors.
- The Nebraska Cornhuskers for finally winning a game in this chopped-up season.
Until a vaccine is available to the masses sometime next year, we’ll have to extend these efforts well into 2121, but I have no doubt that Kearney is up to the task. Happy Thanksgiving.
