Skala: Thankful for so much during this pandemic

As Thanksgiving approaches, you scoff. Blessings, you say? Not this year. Not with COVID-19. You’re wrong. I know, I know. Having covered COVID-19 for the Kearney Hub for the last nine months, I’ve been punched in the gut by stories of grief and loss, exhausted medical staffs, shuttered businesses and desperate pleas for people to wear masks. I’ve been chewed out by readers who insist this pandemic is a sham.

But as Thanksgiving approaches, I see a cornucopia of blessings poking through the wreckage.

- Tireless effort by staffs at CHI Health Good Samaritan, the Kearney Regional Medical Center and all the medical workers across the region.

- Volunteers who check on the elderly, run errands for them and call them just to talk.

- The way the community leaped into action when COVID erupted last spring, forming task forces and ad hoc groups.

- Churches that put services online so those at risk can worship from home.

- The University of Nebraska at Kearney for its mask mandate this fall. It has kept COVID cases at about 1% of its student and faculty population, an enviable statistic far below the community at large.