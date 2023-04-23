Not long ago, a man drove his pickup past the Swap Shop in Candia, New Hampshire, and spotted a mounted deer head sitting outside. He poked his head out of his truck. "I want it!” he hollered.

He got it for nothing.

At Candia's Swap Shop, everything is free. You donate stuff you don’t want and pick up stuff you do want, all for nothing.

I wish Kearney had a Swap Shop. I love the Junk Jaunt and thrift shops, but this takes that concept to an enticing new level.

My cousins, sisters Cinny and Betsy, have volunteered at Candia's Swap Shop for more than a decade. They're never sure what will come in. “It’s like opening presents on Christmas,” Betsy said.

She insists that the shop's wares "aren't junk.” Really?

This month, someone brought in a toilet seat painted like Santa Claus. Someone dropped off a Christmas tree made out of a plunger as well as a birdhouse masquerading as an ugly woman sticking out her tongue.

A man donated a bent-over garden gnome with drooping pants that leave his behind bare. There's Billy the Fish, too. It sings when someone approaches.

Then there was a set of pocket knives decorated with naked women. It raced out of the store so fast that Betsy and Cinny never saw it. It went to a white elephant party where the woman who got them sat on it so no one else could get it.

The Swap Shop used to have old toilets remodeled into flower planters, but someone complained, so they're gone.

People gossip and giggle in the Swap Shop, but its purpose is sobering. It aims to keep usable, clean, unbroken items out of landfills. Landfills in New Hampshire are filling up. Some are closing. Soon the state's trash will have to be shipped out of state.

Many New Hampshire towns have Swap Shops. They are part of each municipality's waste removal budget, so there's only one iron-clad rule: Only citizens of the town are allowed in.

People stock up on screws, nails and wallpapering tools. A mother helped her son set up his first apartment with Swap Shop items. The shop has furniture and housewares for house fire victims and Ukrainian refugees.

The maintenance chief at a nursing home comes in for strings of Christmas tree lights so he can decorate the place at Christmas.

One fellow who was hosting a reunion took 24 coffee mugs and brought them back the next day. A woman took cups for her office break room.

“Things often come in and go out within 15 minutes,” Betsy said. "You could furnish an apartment from our inventory.”

Candia’s Swap Shop building is frugal, too. In the winter, Betsy and Cinny used to wrap themselves in blankets to stay warm because if they plugged in multiple electric heaters, the circuits would blow. Five years ago, the town donated a propane heater. Now the place is a toasty 55 degrees.

As for summer heat, my cousins found a usable air conditioner in the town dump next door.

Their biggest frustration? The volunteers. They have too much fun. "The volunteers behave like junior high school kids," Cinny said. I have a strong suspicion that Cinny and Betsy do, too.

Cinny volunteers because she likes "making a difference" in town, but then she added, "People have such fun here." Betsy chimed in: "We volunteer here because it's fun." They laugh as they talk about the place. On sluggish days, between sweeping the floor and emptying wastebaskets, they yank a wretched romance novel off the shelf, read it out loud and laugh.

One slow day, they were trying to remember the lyrics to a 1960s song when a couple came in who remembered the song, so the couple did a back up do-wop as Betsy and Cinny sang.

Their tales about the Swap Shop remind me that being environmentally friendly doesn't have to be dreary. The Swap Shop is as weathered and comfy as an old general store. “Some people just come in and talk. Some use us as sounding boards. Others tell jokes or stories. Some just love to listen to our stories,” Betsy said.

The Swap Shop has no water, no coffee and no toilet, but so what? “There is a toilet in the main town building, but only guys work there," Cinny said. "We try not to use it.”