“I smell smoke.”

With those words, my twin sister began to wander through her house late Thursday night to be sure a fire wasn’t smoldering in some hidden corner.

Then she opened the front door of her home on the shores of Lake Erie in Ashtabula, Ohio, 60 miles east of Cleveland. The night air smelled like a campfire, but it was no campfire. It was the smoke from wildfires in Quebec, drifting lazily southward like Huck Finn on the Mississippi and gagging millions of people from the Midwest to the East Coast.

This weekend, I will go to Aldie, Virginia, for my grandson’s high school graduation. Thursday’s air quality was so bleak there that they warned people to stay indoors.

Wildfires arrive like birds every summer in the dry West, but not here.

When I arrived in Ashtabula this week, I expected warm temperatures and sunny skies. I looked forward to afternoon walks on the Lake Erie beach beyond my sister’s house. Instead, I’ve stayed inside, looking out on a world made dusty by wildfires in Canada.

Out on Lake Erie, the sky is as gray as a grain bin. The sky and the lake have merged, absorbed in each other like a pair of lovers, and I can’t tell where earth ends and the sky begins. I expect rain. Then I realize this is wildfire smoke, not brooding rainclouds.

Experts are wringing their hands and warning us of an environmental Armageddon. They say more wildfires will roar down as the climate warms, but for now, what can we do but watch with curiosity and wait for skies to clear?

As I gaze at the lake, I am reminded of the August afternoon in 2003 when power was knocked out from the East Coast to the Midwest, including Cleveland, where I lived then. Abruptly, life stopped. We had no lights, no computers, no vending machines, no traffic lights, no flushing toilets. I was the editor of my newspaper. There was nothing to do but close the office.

I went home and gulped down a peanut butter sandwich for supper. Restaurants had shut down, too. We dared not open refrigerators for long because that would allow hot air to sneak in and dilute the cold air. We did not open freezers at all.

Forget the evening newscasts, the baseball games. With nothing else to do after supper, I took a long walk and made a curious discovery.

I found that the world had stirred like Rip Van Winkle and come to life. Normally on August evenings, people huddled inside, reluctant to poke even a bare toe outside because it was “too hot.” Oh, dads mowed lawns and moms walked dogs, but most people hibernated inside. They kept doors locked, windows shut tight.

But not that night.

That night everyone was outside. They said hi to neighbors. They wandered over to neighbors’ front porches. Children pedaled tricycles on shady sidewalks. Teenagers walked down streets in clumps, buzzing with gossip. People had emerged as if a theater had emptied at the end of a show.

That’s how life used to be before air conditioning imprisoned us inside. Back then, we opened doors and windows in the summer, let the breezes in and shut our windows only if it rained.

We all knew our neighbors, too. That’s not true anymore.

Canada is burning. If the air in this country’s eastern half is smoky all summer, what will happen to picnics, swimming, fishing, camping at the lake, long lazy walks with the dog?

For now, I wait. When I got up at 7 this morning, the skies were as gray as an old farm bucket, but by 8 a.m., a sliver of sunshine had squeezed through the gloom. The morning weatherman said the wind direction will turn and chase the smoke away this weekend.

Meanwhile, today’s high is just 67 degrees, and trees are twisting and writhing in the lake’s fierce north wind. I won’t be swimming this trip. The water temperature is just 54 degrees. This nippy air is normal for June, my sister said. She has lived beside Lake Erie for 30 years.

As I pile under quilts at night as if it were Christmas, I think of masked people creeping through that dirty yellow gloom in New York and Philadelphia. I wonder if Brendan’s commencement will be forced indoors. I wonder if smoke will be as thick as a milkshake as I drive east. Stay tuned.