Skala: Real heroes wear masks

While Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has eschewed a mask mandate, in Vermont, the Republican governor mandated masks in every public place. “We all have masks, and we use them,” Jane said.

Last spring, she said, “We saw the deaths in New York. We all know people in New York. We knew COVID could come here, and that it was not a hoax. We knew people who died from COVID before we knew how to be careful.”

The city of Bennington, half the size of Kearney, set up COVID testing sites in convenient spots, like a golf course, “so we can quickly test and trace who’s been exposed so they can quarantine,” Jane wrote.

For awhile, everything shut down. Ballots for the Nov. 3 election were mailed to every home, along with postage-paid return envelopes. “This is a challenge, but we’re up to it,” she said.

Jane and her late husband Tony spent their lives and careers in Boston and bought their Bennington farm when they retired. Their son and daughter live with their families in separate houses on the property. They see each other daily. Jane’s young grandchildren pop in often, but they’ll celebrate Thanksgiving apart this year. “We have no ventilated space where we could meet and eat and keep 6 feet away from each other, so we will eat separately at the same time and text and send pictures,” she said.