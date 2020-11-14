Skala: Real heroes wear masks

In mid-March, my cousin’s husband Tom Blandy, 88, was fighting esophageal cancer in a rehab facility in Troy, N.Y. He was “fading like old wallpaper,” his wife Susan said. Suddenly, visits were shut down due to COVID-19.
Every evening, Susan would open the facility’s front door and toss The New York Times, his mail, and a cookie or a flower across the floor. A security guard would pick it up and take it to Tom. Tom died in July in a hospital, and Susan was lucky. She was able to spend Tom’s last five days at his bedside.
I thought of Susan Tuesday when, in a public Zoom presentation set up by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Dr. Ali Kahn, the dean of The College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said that northeast states were doing far better at controlling COVID-19 than Nebraska because of stiff social mandates, including masks.
Chatting with Susan via email this week, I learned that in Troy, masks are required in any public space, and business owners and security details enforce that rule. People hang masks on their car antennas or spread their masks on the dashboard so the sun will sterilize them, Susan said.
“We have learned that newspaper wrappers are very good substitutes for gloves. You can even use your cellphone wearing them,” she said.
Susan’s sister Jane, a retired architect, lives an hour east of Susan on a small farm outside Bennington, Vermont. Jane emailed me a photo of a poster pasted to a hardware store window: “Real people wear masks.”
While Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has eschewed a mask mandate, in Vermont, the Republican governor mandated masks in every public place. “We all have masks, and we use them,” Jane said.
Last spring, she said, “We saw the deaths in New York. We all know people in New York. We knew COVID could come here, and that it was not a hoax. We knew people who died from COVID before we knew how to be careful.”
The city of Bennington, half the size of Kearney, set up COVID testing sites in convenient spots, like a golf course, “so we can quickly test and trace who’s been exposed so they can quarantine,” Jane wrote.
For awhile, everything shut down. Ballots for the Nov. 3 election were mailed to every home, along with postage-paid return envelopes. “This is a challenge, but we’re up to it,” she said.
Jane and her late husband Tony spent their lives and careers in Boston and bought their Bennington farm when they retired. Their son and daughter live with their families in separate houses on the property. They see each other daily. Jane’s young grandchildren pop in often, but they’ll celebrate Thanksgiving apart this year. “We have no ventilated space where we could meet and eat and keep 6 feet away from each other, so we will eat separately at the same time and text and send pictures,” she said.
Susan, a retired college librarian, said Troy’s senior living facilities and nursing homes are even sterilizing their mail. Thrift shops and food pantries are taking donations again, but all donations sit out in the sun for two days so they can be sterilized before being placed on the shelves.
Babies and dogs are wearing masks in Troy, too. “Dogs can get COVID,” she said.
As COVID rages, Susan carries Tom’s ashes in her car. They were married for 56 years (“not enough,” she said) but “Every time I plan to disperse them, something comes up.” Meanwhile, Tom’s ever-present spirit is brightening her COVID-darkened days.
“His tiny glint of light/energy/personality has been floating around here,” she emailed. “I come into the house and some music he likes is on the radio at that moment. We’ve had a long discussion about painting his tool shed. He insists on polka dots. It’s not my style, but it’s what he wants.”
As for masks, “Everyone wears a mask, so a law is no longer needed. Social shaming and no-entry-without-a-mask is taking care of it,” she said.
