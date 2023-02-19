“Americans have too much stuff.” That’s what a 12-year-old boy said when he was asked to speak at an international charity banquet attended by a friend of mine. Then he sat down.

I knew what he meant after I watched Mike and Robbie Wolfe of the History Channel’s “American Pickers” prowl through dusty quonset huts at Pioneer Village back in January.

I like Pioneer Village. Its efforts to catalog and display thousands of artifacts from the last 150 years are noteworthy, but they, and we, all have too much stuff packed away.

A few years ago, I went to Pioneer Village with a friend who was visiting from Chicago. We started out in the high-ceilinged front room and enthusiastically prowled around Model Ts and Packards and early airplanes dangling from the ceiling.

We climbed inside an old bus. We examined dishes, bedspreads, maps and dolls from generations past. Outside on the village green, we imagined lessons in the schoolhouse and life in the log cabin. We thought we’d seen everything until we walked back to the blacksmith shop and the carousel and saw a gaggle of buildings left unexplored, including those locked-up quonset huts that the “American Pickers” crew investigated.

It was way too much to tackle. We’d also seen enough. It was like sitting back, satiated, after a hearty meal. We left.

As we ate, we pondered. The Pioneer Village website says it has 28,000 items in its collection. Who organized it all? Who arranged the display cases? Who wrote the little descriptions of each piece? Who cataloged all those pieces? Even the trees at Pioneer Village are tagged with signs.

But that’s not all. As I watched “American Pickers.” I learned that Pioneer Village has 27 quonset huts – yes, 27 – that haven’t been opened for 50 years. The village unlocked them for the Wolfes. The two men climbed over grain trucks, dug up a cattle skull and slipped inside a 90-year-old camper that was luxurious in its time.

I wondered what the Wolfes were hunting for and whether they paid for the wares they selected and much more. Like many basements and attics, those quonset huts had been comatose for years. As the “American Pickers” team swiped layers of dust off the old wares, I wondered, what do we do with all our stuff?

When my widowed mother moved out of her four-bedroom house in 2008, it took her four months to sort through her clothes, scrapbooks, blankets, dishes and pictures even though she was a paragon of organization. She gave stuff to Goodwill, the church flea market and antique shops, but even high-end antique collectors declined to take her elegant cherry dining room table because few people have formal dining rooms now. “It won’t sell,” they said.

At Tiede’s in Overton, I always wonder how long those old china plates and cups have sat on the front shelves and whether they will ever be sold.

Trends march on, like time. Gone are my childhood days when my mother put on a Sunday-best dress, stockings and high heels for bridge club. My father wore a tie. Today, people wear blue jeans to parties. Forty years from now, fashion will dictate something else.

After Christmas, my twin sister hauled out an old pair of skis from her garage and urged me to take them. She thought I’d want them because my cross-country skis fell apart 10 years ago, but I pointed out that these were downhill skis, not cross-country. She doesn’t ski. I don’t know where she got them or why she hangs onto them, but she put them back in the garage, which is still cluttered with her late husband’s ladders and tools. He died 30 years ago.

Ten years ago, I met a monk who had lived with nearly nothing in a Zen monastery for years. I thought of him when I watched “American Pickers.”

He no longer lives the monastic life, but he still lives ultra-simply. He has a chair, a table, a few pots and pans, a shirt or two, and little more.

Pioneer Village hopes to have an auction to divest itself of a lot of this stuff and raise money, but I suspect plenty will be left. We all have too much stuff.