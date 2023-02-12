Bring on Super Bowl 57, and make it fast. I’m gagging on pre-game hype.

In case you’re wondering, I’m using “Super Bowl 57” on purpose. I shake my head at those Roman numerals. They’re typical of the event’s absurdity.

Earlier this week, at the pre-game comedy show – er, press conference – some journalists came in costume. Major advertisers are spending $7 million for a 30-second spot that will vanish like the bejeweled Cinderella after the game. Other journalists are busy writing about the fabulous commercials and the stars who’ve earned bazillions to appear in them.

For the record, I’ll be watching Sunday. I love pro football. I was raised on the Cleveland Browns – who, by the way, have never been to a Super Bowl – but I will watch for the football, not the fol-de-rol.

The first Super Bowl was held, sans fanfare, on Jan. 15, 1967. Now, with a 17-game NFL season and expanded playoffs, it arrives in mid-February. In a few years, it will collide with St. Patrick’s Day as the greedy folks behind the scenes keep concocting clever ways to deliver more gridiron gluttony to a public willing to devour it.

I shake my head. I remember my sobering 14-day trip in 2004 to the slums of South Africa. There, I met Black people who lived in huts as cramped as bus stops. They had no indoor plumbing. Those huts were lit by a single bare lightbulb. When I flew home, shaken by the poverty I’d seen, I found Americans all agog because Michael Jackson had dangled his baby over a motel balcony railing. That contrast told me something about America that I didn’t want to know. Now, as the Super Bowl approaches, those memories haunt me.

Fox will offer a seven-hour pre-game show Sunday. There’s the bloated halftime show that’s all searchlights and lasers and drones on longer than the Civil War. It’s not a vocal spectacle; it’s a visual one, like in 2004, when Justin Timberlake accidentally (he said) exposed Janet Jackson’s breast.

Back home in Cleveland, they’re calling Sunday’s Super Bowl the Kelce Bowl because both Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, and his brother Jason, the center for the Eagles, are graduates of Cleveland Heights High School. It’s the first time two brothers have faced each other in the Super Bowl. Heights High is lit up in their honor this week: red lights (for the Chiefs) on the west side and green lights (for the Eagles) on the other.

When I lived in Cleveland, I went to a Super Bowl party put on every year by an affluent acquaintance who invited dozens of friends and politicians, placed TVs in every room and set out plates of sloppy joes, pizza, cold cuts, cheeses, nuts, carrots, celery, cake, brownies, cookies and M&Ms.

Only a fraction of attendees actually watched the game. Oh, someone would holler when one team scored, but most gabbed and drank and ate. The bulk of the crowd left at halftime. In the eastern time zone, the Super Bowl didn’t start until 6:30 p.m., which meant that the game ran practically till midnight, what with all those gazillion-dollar ads and that decades-long halftime show and a football game hidden in between. People had to work the next day.

Since I love football, I’d squeeze my way into the crowded family room with the IMAX-sized TV and sit glued to the game till the final second. One year (the year the Patriots won, but since they always won, I forget the year) I bonded with Myrtle Silverberg. She favored the Patriots. I hate the Patriots. But we cheered and needled each other until the game ended. The Patriots won (again). We were the last two left at the party.

My brother, Chuck Day, of Jacksonville, is a retired journalist who co-authored the 2002 book, “The Making of the Super Bowl,” with Don Weiss, a top aide to former NFL commissioner Peter Rozelle and longtime director of gameday operations for the Super Bowl. The book highlights the careful behind-the-scenes plotting that birthed the spectacle. Weiss died in 2003, but the Super Bowl has exploded into a major global event. Someone has even suggested making the day after the Super Bowl a legal holiday so game-day guzzlers can recover.

Maybe some year, like 2089, my Browns will finally make it to a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, I like Patrick Mahomes. I’ll be pulling for the Chiefs on Sunday.