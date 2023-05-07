As that thunderous pipe organ erupted in a postlude back home in Cleveland last Sunday, my daughter Sara curled her head on my shoulder. Her fingers found mine and gripped tight.

Charles-Marie Vidor’s “Toccata” crescendoed. I felt Sara’s body quiver, and I realized she was weeping. Tears began streaming down my face, too, like streaks of rain.

We were listening to my brother Bob Day play his final postlude. After 37 years as the organist at 1,500-member Church of the Saviour, a United Methodist congregation in Cleveland Heights, he was retiring.

My ears drank it all in, savoring that glorious sound as memories danced over me like the organ notes. Bob’s music at that organ is as much a part of me as my skin and bones.

In his 37 years, Bob played for four senior ministers, four choir directors and countless assistant ministers. He played weddings, wedding rehearsals, funerals, Good Friday services and Thursday choir rehearsals. He played for Sara’s wedding and my parents’ funerals.

The clergy star in church services, but the music glues all its parts together. Bob played preludes and postludes, processionals and recessionals, choir anthems and quiet interludes for prayer.

Through it all, he accomplished small miracles. One Sunday, when a soloist wandered off key during an anthem, Bob deftly changed keys to stay in tune, then returned to the correct key when the choir joined in. He did it without missing a beat.

Nobody saw Bob play because the organ is hidden behind a massive pillar up front, but he was a master at that organ’s 40 ranks, four manuals and more than 3,000 pipes. Unless he was sick, he was there. Vicious snow storms never kept him away.

For me, this is a spring of farewells. My oldest grandchild will graduate from high school in June. My twin sister is selling the home where she’s lived for 30 years. Bob is retiring. Time races by like his fingers on those organ keys, but we barely notice. Then abruptly, it’s over.

Bob was as much a part of that church as the 95-year-old Austin organ. He had been baptized there. He went to Sunday School, sang in the choir, became enmeshed in the youth group and went on mission trips.

A gifted musician, Bob became a high school vocal music teacher. He also earned a master’s degree in organ performance, ready and waiting in the wings. When the Church of the Saviour organist retired in 1986, Bob succeeded him and never looked back. He decided to retire now simply because he felt it was time.

As I sat through the service Sunday, I soaked in this European gothic cathedral where I, too, was born and raised. Its wooden pews. Its cobblestone floor. Its massive stone pillars, intricately carved pulpit and lectern and altar rail. It’s so high it tickles the clouds, and its stained glass windows bring in the light of God.

More than that, that church is my foundation. It is where I sang in the choir, learned the Bible, visited Jewish synagogues, mingled with teens of other races, went on life-changing mission trips, made lifelong friends and got married.

I moved away, but Bob was always there. When I came home for holidays, he was my link to the sanctuary that shaped me and nurtured me and gave me a foundation for life that is as strong as oak.

I thought of those poignant moments as Bob played “Toccata,” his signature piece, for the last time Sunday. As he played, a few people wandered up to the organ to watch him play, but an inner voice told me to remain seated, so I stayed in the pew with Sara, who had driven from Aldie, Virginia, to be here for Uncle Bob’s last Sunday.

As the music thundered, Sara laid her head on my shoulder. She remembered how Bob had played at her wedding at the church in 1999, how she had turned pages for him when he played at my cousin’s wedding in 1989. So many memories. I yearned to tug on the hands of time and make them stand still, but I couldn't.

I stared up humbly at the stained glass window that soars as high as heaven over the altar. I heard the organ music tear through the church, and I began weeping, but I said a prayer of thanks. Bob and his music have been an intangible blessing.