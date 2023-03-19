Fifteen years ago, after a 14-hour drive, 40 teenagers and six chaperones, myself included, climbed out of vans, shook ourselves out like soggy golden retrievers and headed into a church in Middlebury, Vermont, to set up for a week-long work camp.

As the kids dragged in their sleeping bags, pillows and duffel bags, youth group leader Mark Simone and I poked around the church basement where we’d be sleeping and eating for the week.

We found the church nursery and peered in. “Oh, no,” Mark said as he glanced at one wall. “A mission statement.”

Sure enough, there it was, some framed blather drawn up by some committee (it’s always a committee) explaining what this nursery was designed to do.

As if nobody knows.

Mark turned to me and said, “I hate mission statements.” I replied: “So do I.”

Alas, we’re outnumbered.

These days, mission statements float around everywhere like flies at picnics. They appear in church bulletins, furniture stores, restrooms, auditoriums, public places, nonprofits, schools, hospitals, tire shops, drug stores, thrift stores, etc. Why?

When I drive in to get my oil changed, I don’t need a sign telling me this business’s mission. I know what it is. That’s why I drove in.

Same with a canoe livery and a Goodwill store. Same with churches. Yet some churches print their mission statements in the bulletin every week. Why? Worshippers know why they come, and if they're not fulfilled, they’ll go elsewhere.

When I was growing up, mission statements hadn’t been invented yet, but in the last generation, mission statements have popped up like dandelions in the spring. For reasons no one can explain, committees at these places were formed and assigned to conjure up mission statements like school children assigned to write a book report.

This became a hot trend, like tornado chasers and wine-and-cheese receptions. When I was a newspaper editor in Cleveland, one of my reporters raised his hand in a staff meeting and asked, “What is our mission statement?”

I said, “To report all the news we have room for.” End of discussion.

I never hung those nine words on the wall. I didn’t need to. We knew what our mission was: to produce newspapers. We interviewed people, covered meetings, wrote stories, took photographs, endorsed politicians, delivered issues on time and collected armfuls of awards. Anyone who couldn’t accomplish that without a sign on the wall did not last long.

These days, we’re suffocating under buzzwords and initial acronyms all shouted louder and louder because nobody can hear them all above the din. We live on smartphones and texts, yet we no longer have ambulances; we have advanced life support emergency vehicles.

We no longer have libraries; we have media centers. We don’t have hospitals; we have medical/research centers. We no longer have school gyms; we have multi-purpose functionality centers. Churches are worship centers.

Here in Kearney, we even have a center for success. No out-of-towner has a clue as to what goes on inside. Several businesses in Kearney have such vague names that I don’t know what they do.

Alas, it’s a sign of the times. Mission statements mirror the encyclopedic volumes of paperwork we consumers must sign when we make a major purchase. Attorneys will tell you those waivers are worthless, but we are required to autograph them anyway,

When I bought cross-country skis 30 years ago, I had to sign a three-page document verifying that I knew that these skis could kill me. Yes, I had to acknowledge in writing that if I fell while skiing and slammed my head against a tree, I wouldn’t sue the ski manufacturer. I had paid for those skis, but I was told I couldn’t take them home unless I signed that document, so I signed it. What else could I do?

Mission statements have no such purpose. They have no purpose at all. They are displayed to convince someone (who cares?) that somebody (who?) came up with flim-flam explaining the reason for this pillow shop or tanning salon (to sell stuff), then printed it, bought a cheap frame, pounded a nail into the wall and hung it up.

I think the public has been framed.