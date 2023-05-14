It’s been seven years since my mother died at the age of 93, but she is still here.

Every day I sense her peering into the windows of my life. I hear her voice. I see her dusting the furniture and ironing my father's shirts. Her lessons hang on the walls of my memory like the Ten Commandments hang on church walls.

Not long ago, as I was rifling through old files, I found letters I’d written to her after I moved to Kearney from Cleveland 11 years ago. When we cleaned out her things after she died, I took those letters back.

These days, most people call their loved ones or use FaceTime, but I wrote to her as routinely as I filled my gas tank. I loved writing letters, and she loved getting personal mail.

I’d go on for six or seven pages. You readers get 700 (or so) words in this space every week, but my mother got single-space computer-composed narratives of at least 5,000 words or more. I loved offering vignettes about Kearney. It was fascinating to tell her about this town on the Great Plains.

Sometimes my envelopes were as fat as a Big Mac. One, mailed around July 4, bulged with a seven-page letter and a glossy flier I got in the mail advertising fireworks. Fireworks weren’t legal in Ohio, but in Kearney they’re advertised like tires, shampoo and barbecue grills.

I told her how the tornado sirens blared one Sunday afternoon. I obediently grabbed a flashlight and a paperback and headed to the Dorothy-and-Toto-style tornado shelter under my house. I sat down in a lawn chair, but I kept the shelter door open because I wanted to see the funnel if it came.

Those sirens didn't live up to their billing. The clouds weren’t black as soot; they were nickel-gray. They spat a little rain, then quit. I felt like I'd been duped. But I was relieved, too. Looking up at the ceiling of that squashed little shelter, I realized that had the twister come, the pipes overhead could have crashed down and killed me.

I wrote pages and pages about the 2013 Lincoln Highway Centennial Celebration, including the couple, aged 101 and 88, who drove all the way from Pittsburgh to be there. I wrote about the woman I met in far western Nebraska who ministers to people on isolated ranches.

I told her about the couple I met from Benkleman way out past McCook, a place so tiny it must cling to Earth with wobbly roots. I told her how I sat cross-legged on a basement floor as a man showed me 150-year-old military brass for a story about war veterans.

I wrote about Kearney’s intersections without stop signs — death zones — and the delights of the World Theatre and how I can stand on the prairie west of town and see practically to Denver.

I told her how many gravestones in rural cemeteries bake in the hot sun like drying pottery. At home, our cemeteries lie under shady trees.

I told her that no matter how hard it rains at night, the sidewalks are always dry at dawn.

I wrote about the sanctuary at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church being as long and narrow as a 140-car Union Pacific coal train. I told her how freight trains race through town every 12 minutes and how I prefer taking Fifth or Central avenues instead of the Second Avenue bridge because I might get to stop for a train.

I wrote about how you Nebraskans think your weather is unpredictable (“wait five minutes and it will change”), but it’s not.

I told her about how I prefer Highway 30 instead of I-80 because flea-sized towns fascinate me and I wonder what it would be like to live in them.

I told her about going to a branding (“too detailed,” she said, especially the paragraph about castrating the little guys) and the Sumner rodeo, an anomaly to me. I can get anyplace in Kearney in 10 minutes.

I told her how Nebraskans see themselves as citizens of the entire state. Not Clevelanders. If the city broke off from Ohio and floated away on Lake Erie like an ice floe, Clevelanders would rejoice.

I painted verbal pictures of Kearney until my mother died in 2016. I miss writing those letters. I miss her, too. Especially on Mother's Day.