I hope tonight is the last time I ever have to move my clock one hour ahead for daylight saving time, but the time czars in Congress are threatening to make it permanent, and I am not happy.

Since early January, I've loved watching the hibernating Earth yawn and stretch as winter fades. By early March, as spring steps into Mother Nature’s on-deck circle, I pour myself a steaming cup of coffee at 6:30 a.m. and watch the sun rise.

With sunrise arriving a bit before 7 a.m. now, it’s light enough for a drowsy walk around the neighborhood before garage doors go up and kids head out to school, but starting Sunday, the sun has been ordered back to bed for another hour, and it will be too dark for those walks until mid-April.

I suspect Nebraska farmers agree with me. The thousands of cranes on the Platte must be a bit befuddled, too. The monks I know at a New Mexico monastery get up at 3:30 a.m. On Sunday, they will have to scrape themselves out of bed at the equivalent of 2:30 a.m. Ouch.

A quiet revolution against daylight saving time sprouted in the U.S. six or seven years ago. A number of states, including Nebraska, began questioning its value, but now, many politicians want to make daylight saving time permanent. I shudder. Our mornings here at the western edge of the time zone are simply too dark for that.

The problem is the 3,000 miles across our sprawling country. This nation’s earliest sunrise comes at Mount Desert Island in Maine, where a round sugar-cookie of a sun rose soundlessly out of the Atlantic Ocean at 5:53 a.m. Tomorrow's sunrise there is 6:55 a.m., but at least people there will retain a bit of dawn before they start their days.

I suspect the throngs in crowded Boston, New York, Washington D.C. and Atlanta and elsewhere along the East Coast are giddy at the prospect of longer days.

But out here on the Great Plains, the time change will delay sunrise until nearly 8 a.m. starting Sunday. For the next few weeks, we'll start our work days and school days in the dark. It’s still too chilly (and likely snowy) to be outside in the evenings, so what’s the point?

When I was small, daylight saving time didn’t begin until the last Sunday in April. By then, tulips were in bloom, buds on the trees were opening their eyes and frosty mornings were nearly past. It was warm enough to enjoy evenings outside.

Then, 50 years ago, the energy crisis hit, and Washington moved daylight saving time to late January. We faced delayed dawns, a morning commute in the dark, garbage trucks grumbling before sunrise and children waiting for the school bus in the dark. We didn’t save a drop of energy. We turned lights on when we got up and kept them on until we left for work.

In time, the powers-that-be delayed the switch to early March, but research has proven that springing forward in the winter does not save energy. Medical experts are cautioning us about the temporary health snafus of tinkering with the clock.

Daylight saving time was first proposed in 1784 by Ben Franklin, who said it would save candles, but it didn't catch on. In 1895, George Hudson of New Zealand championed the idea so that he could collect insects later on summer evenings.

The German Empire and Austria Hungary were the first to adopt it on April 30, 1916. Slowly, other nations followed. The U.S. adopted it year-round in 1918 to save resources during World War I. It came back during World War II, but each state made its own decision. The only state that maintains standard time year-round is Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation there, which follows daylight saving time.

Six years ago, I heard an hour-long radio talk show debating daylight saving time. Every caller but one said it’s time to keep standard time year-round.

Last year, as I chatted with friends the day after we changed our clocks, a few grumbled. “I nearly forgot to turn my clock ahead,” one said. “I was nearly late for church.” Enough of this nonsense. Daylight saving time has come, but by 2024, I hope it is gone.