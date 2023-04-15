My two friends and I stood on top of a hill just east of Elm Creek, encircled by a clump of cows and their calves. Gentle hills, skeletal and bleached like old bones after the winter, rolled out to the horizon.

My visitors, both named Jim, were from Chicago. I've become a veteran tour guide for out-of-staters since moving here from Cleveland 11 years ago, but that weekend, I learned that rural Nebraska still has plenty to teach me.

Like the cranes, Jim Miller comes every spring as he drives back to Chicago from winters in San Diego, but this year, he brought a newcomer: his friend Jim Franch, whose wife had died two weeks earlier. Miller thought a weekend in Kearney would be a respite from grief for Franch.

Since Franch loves antiques, I began to unwrap central Nebraska with a visit to Tiede’s Second-Hand Store in Overton on Saturday morning.

I headed west on Highway 30, shouldering UP tracks, dormant cornfields and grain elevators, and browsed through Tiede’s for an hour. Franch, who is retired from a 50-year career in computer technology, pointed out a few curiosities about antiques that I’d never noticed.

He noted details about the UP tracks, too, like the silvery sticks called switch warmers that poke up beside the tracks and heat the rails in the winter.

“Those switch warmers surprised me because I didn't realize how cold it can get in Nebraska,” he said. I’d never heard of switch warmers.

Back in Kearney, we had lunch at Ted’s Cafe. Saturday afternoon, Franch went off alone and explored the Classic Car Collection. He got an informal tour from “a retired man in a little cart who really knew his stuff,” he said. Franch didn’t remember his name, but I think it was Jim Cudaback.

Saturday evening, we dined at the Speakeasy, my favorite place to take visitors. The Speakeasy huddles on the yawning prairie looking as scrufty as a decaying chicken coop. It’s across the road from a couple of grain elevators and a sign warning of “congestion.” Congestion? Here? My friends from big cities laugh. To them, this is pure Nebraska. Best of all, the food is absolutely superb.

After dinner, we gathered along the Platte to see cranes, but they were late. Very late. At last, they finally fluttered in. Franch stared through binoculars, turning to follow them, until daylight disappeared.

Sunday afternoon, we visited the farm of Tim and Kyla Martin west of Kearney. We poked into barns and a new calving pen. We fed horses. Then we climbed into Martin’s pick-up, bounced up a hill and got out among the cattle and their wee newborn calves.

Franch and Martin stood in the sun and talked and talked. I had no idea a computer expert knew that much about markets and futures, but Franch later explained that he does quality assurance for the CME Group in Chicago and deals with animals and corn and grain and more.

He had never been to a farm that raised beef cattle and horses, and he listened s if ingesting every word Tim said. “I could tell that Tim had to be a jack-of-all trades as well as do fairly sophisticated cost benefit analysis on just about everything,” Franch said.

“He had to keep careful records of his herd. He had to do right by each of them and think long-term on each decision,” he added.

“He bluntly said he simply liked to raise horses; clearly it wasn’t just a cold, calculating profit motive. He enjoys being as independent as he can, and he’s a straight shooter,” Franch said.

“If I was a tenderfoot neighbor trying to duplicate his success, he would volunteer to coach me because that is what neighbors do in Nebraska,” he observed.

The Martin farm turned out to be the highlight of his weekend. He loved the Speakeasy, too, including its “varied and sophisticated” menu, he said.

Franch and his late wife circumnavigated the world, but he was intrigued by Kearney. He expected it to be just a crossroads town, “but it is clearly more than that,” he said. “Kearney seems like a great town to raise a family. Everyone cares about keeping the local ecosphere in good shape.”

Franch liked the cranes, too. He wants to come back for crane season. “Next time, I’ll bring different video gear,” he said.