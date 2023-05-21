I’m thrilled that thanks to Denver Air Connection, I can fly out of Kearney again, but our new airline has a few curiosities.

Three weeks ago, I flew on DAC to go home to Cleveland for the weekend. I checked in online the night before my flight, but I couldn’t get a boarding pass online. I fussed and fussed, but it wouldn’t budge.

I was a tad worried, but at the Kearney airport the next day, the woman at the terminal printed out that pass quicker than I could blink.

That boarding pass came without a seat assignment. When we boarded, the flight attendants told us to sit where we wanted, with one caveat: They kindly asked us to fill the seats toward the back of the plane.

I was suddenly yanked back to my flights in pea-sized planes 40-plus years ago when I was the editor of the Chessie System Railroads (now CSX) employee magazine and had to fly to railroad repair shops in mountain-hugging towns in Virginia and West Virginia. They assigned seats on those planes according to body weight. That principle seemed to be at play here, too.

Anyway, I chose a single seat by the window, sat down and got settled. Then I noticed that there were no labels for this plane’s rows and seats. All those numbers are usually on the overhead bins, but they were gone. No wonder they didn’t assign seats.

The beverage cart was MIA, too. The flight attendant simply came down the aisle and asked each passenger what he or she wanted to drink, then returned with bottles of water or cans of soft drinks. Just cans. No cups, no ice. Just a can.

She returned again with the bottom of a cardboard box filled with a glut of chips, granola bars, candy bars and peanuts and held it out like a waiter offering options for tea. The presentation was a bit tacky, but I loved having a choice. It was better than the gumdrop-sized, cellophane-wrapped cookie I got on my connecting flight later that afternoon.

An hour later, I was hiking from one end of Denver’s B terminal to the other end of the C terminal. My three-hour flight to Cleveland wasn't entirely smooth either.

I’ve always loved airline travel. I can see the world like Santa Claus. I look out the window and peer down at houses and shopping centers and college campuses no bigger than crumbs. I even take a little atlas so I can chart our route.

Alas, there’s always a predicament. I need a window seat to chart my route from on high, but too often — especially now that airlines are charging extra for various seats, and I refuse to pay — I’m stuck in a middle seat. The person in the window seat always pulls down the shade, leans against the wall and falls asleep. My view is gone.

I realize that people reserve window seats so they can nap, but I think those seats should be reserved for the dwindling few of us who want to watch the world go by far below. A flight is an experience, not just a hurried way to get from one city to another, but it’s slowly being drained of enjoyment.

Flight attendants now ask passengers to lower the window shades as we deplane in order to maintain the interior temperature. No problem there, but when passengers board for the next flight, many don’t raise the shades. I sit there in my middle seat, itching to lean across the passenger and lift that shade and let in the light, but I restrain myself. That would be rude.

When I flew home from England in 2017, the flight attendants asked us to lower our shades for the movie, but I refused. The plane wasn’t full; my patch of sunlight bothered no one. While everyone else watched a movie — something I can do at home — I stared down at Greenland, an enormous splotch of ice and snow sprawling down there like a giant white crocodile. Fabulous.

While once-friendly skies have gotten ominously cloudy, there are patches of sunshine, too. I applaud DAC for its speedy method of getting luggage off the plane. I used to wait hours for my suitcase. Three weeks ago, I had it within 10 minutes. Nice.