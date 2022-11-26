Skala: Despite heartache, joy and thanksgiving

My heart was pierced this week by the abrupt loss of a brilliant, smiling college friend to a brain aneurysm. She and her husband had retired to Scottsdale, Arizona, a few years ago just before wildfires devoured their home in Santa Rosa, California.

I was still reeling when, two days later, I received a Thanksgiving letter from my lifelong friend Bonnie Mack, who lost her husband Tom to cancer early this summer after 52 happy years of marriage.

“This has been the most difficult year of my life, but in the midst of the hard, there is still much to be thankful for in this season of Thanksgiving,” she began. “I want to share some of the many blessings I’ve experienced.”

I sat up. How many people can dig up words of hope and gratitude while enshrouded by grief? As I read her letter, I was reminded of my own blessings, especially friends and loved ones.

Her 20 reasons to give thanks included:

“I am grateful for the gift of Tom in my life: The precious time we had together. The faith life we lived together, giving me the assurance we’ll see each other again in Heaven.

“The laughter, spontaneity, fun and joy Tom brought into our relationship and to our family

“All I learned from Tom, be it factual, insightful, spiritual, practical, or comical

“The gift of family: Being a witness to how beautifully our family was present for Tom, loving and caring for him until his earthly end.

*Experiencing our family’s ongoing love and support for me through their presence, their selfless acts of kindness and practical help

“Sharing all the stories, insights, “Tom-isms,” as we gather often, and hearing from the grandkids all the memories and ways Papa touched their lives and hearts.

“The incredible amount of love and support poured out to our family and me in the early days of grief through your cards/notes, presence at the visitation and funeral, visits, gifts, food etc.

“Friends who have steadfastly continued walking with me in these uncharted waters, offering me a listening ear and open heart

“Friends who have traveled this road ahead of me and understand

More than anything else, Bonnie is grateful for God, “who has continually comforted, protected, and provided for me in my grief; the One who knows me, sees me, holds me in the palm of His hand…who calls me by name,” she wrote.

“A God I can run to any time, lean on when I’m falling and trust completely. A God who promises me a future and a hope. The Lord whose plans are perfect even when they feel really hard,” she wrote.

Tuesday afternoon, NPR’s ”All Things Considered” interviewed the man who rushed forward to stop a gunman’s rampage in the Colorado Springs nightclub last Saturday night.

He said the most moving event since that horrific night was not calls from national media or being hailed as a hero, but the bouquet his neighbor brought over. She had lived next door for 15 years, but they’d never met.

When the interviewer linked this to Thanksgiving, he said that bouquet taught him that the most meaningful thing you can do is simply reach out to someone else.

I saw that Thursday when I covered the Thanksgiving dinner offered for the 37th year by the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens. I write about this event every year, but it never gets old. Every volunteer I chatted with — yes, every single one — talked about the infectious joy of serving others.

One five-year volunteer insisted that her sister come with her this year. I found the two grinning and joking back in the kitchen. A 10-year volunteer brought her daughter and grandchildren so they could discover the joys of serving. They had so much fun they’re coming back next year. So is a Grand Island woman who drove 50 miles just to volunteer. As the event concluded, I heard another first-timer tell an organizer, ”Put me down for next year.”

My friend Bonnie knows that under her tidal waves of pain, she has countless blessings. On Thanksgiving Day, she managed to smile and give thanks. I hope you did, too.