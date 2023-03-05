My identical twin sister Martha and I were born with unorthodox taste buds. We don’t like catsup, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, hot sauce or salad dressing. We eschew the goo everyone else slathers on their burgers, salads and hot dogs. We prefer food plain.

I stared at the slab of white atop the pico de gallo this week and pondered. It looked as tasty as whipped cream, but it was sour cream. I’ve always avoided sour cream, scared off by that word “sour.”

At Christmas, Martha told me she likes sour cream. I was startled, but she insisted it was good, so, relying on our identical taste buds, I dipped my fork gingerly into that white stuff and lifted it to my lips. Not bad. I took another bite. My quirky taste buds gave it a thumbs up.

Being a plain eater in a sauce-stuffed world is a challenge. When I order salad at a restaurant, the server invariably asks, “And what kind of dressing?”

“None,” I say.

“None?” she asks, staring at me as if I’m growing broccoli out of my ears.

“None,” I repeat. “I prefer lettuce and tomatoes, plain.”

“Not even lemon juice?”

“No. Plain.” She scurries away, baffled. When she returns with my plain salad, she sometimes brings a thimble-sized serving of Italian on the side, “just in case,” she says. Thanks,

I say, but I prefer it undressed. Really.

As I said, this is a challenge. Years ago, when my sister and I were teenagers, my parents practically had to threaten a lawsuit to order us each a plain hamburger at a renowned chain restaurant. The crabby waitress declared that a plain hamburger wasn’t on the menu. She insisted we had to order its famous burger bloated with condiments we hated.

“Bring it without mustard and ketchup,” my twin and I said in unison.

“I can’t,” she snarled.

“Just put a ground beef patty on a bun,” my mother said.

“I can’t,” she growled. She stormed off. She came back with burgers buried under condiments. She slapped the plates down in front of us. “Just scrape it off,” she barked.

We rolled our eyes. That doesn’t work. After you scrape off puddles of ketchup or mustard, the taste stays there like a stain, especially the pickle juice, which has soaked into the burger’s meat.

Don’t blame me for my unorthodox tastes. My twin sister and I realize it’s not our fault. Since we share this trait, blame our genes.

The bad guy to us is vinegar. I hate potato salad because vinegar seeps into the potatoes. Forget hollandaise sauce. Forget the tartar sauce on fish. Forget ketchup in meatloaf and even ballpark mustard. Forget the zillion flavors of Triscuits. I prefer them plain.

Currey is particularly wretched. Years ago, friends who had moved to the U.S. from India invited me to dinner. They prepared a plethora of Indian food. I ate it to be polite, but when my plate was empty, the wife would snatch it up, hurry into the kitchen and load it up again. I had to eat again. It was rude not to clean my plate, friends had said. I now steer clear of Indian restaurants.

I am not a fussy eater. I savor nearly everything – beef, chicken, pork, lamb, duck, potatoes, rice and vegetables – but sauces ruin the flavor. If I have to add dressing to make a salad appealing, what does that say about the salad?

Alas, for we plain (Mary) Janes, eating plain is a big pain. Years ago when I ordered a plain burger at the McDonald’s drive-through, I was told to go park and wait. I slept longer than Rip Van Winkle as I waited for the kitchen crew to slip a hamburger patty inside a bun and bring it out. This baffled me. Then I learned I could have a burger “my way” in a jiffy at Burger King. (In McDonald’s defense, they can now produce a plain burger as fast as a Big Mac.)

I do like a few sauces, like chocolate sauce on ice cream. Gravy on mashed potatoes. Cheese sauce on broccoli. Syrup on pancakes. Meat sauce on spaghetti. Alfredo sauce on fettuccine. Clam sauce on linguini. And mild (yes, mild) barbecue sauce on ribs.

But I skip honey on Mexican-restaurant sopapillas, and red and green sauces on enchiladas. As for olives, they’re God’s mistake. Enough said.