Skala column: Fleeting fun of football at Foster Field

The tasty encore to the UNK football game last Saturday was the silver pile of foil-wrapped hot dogs and hamburgers set out on a table near the gate, begging like homeless puppies to be taken home.

I spotted those and slapped away my urge to snatch one. I felt a slobber of guilt as big as the Foster Field scoreboard, but then other fans helped themselves to those sandwiches, so I did, too. If UNK didn’t want us to take the concession stand leftovers, it wouldn’t have set them out.

It was a sweet finale to an unforgettable October afternoon. I hadn’t been to a Foster Field game in nearly 10 years, so when former Hub reporter Lori Potter invited me to go, I happily said yes. I had a free afternoon, and the sun chased away the few morning clouds and warmed that October game day like a blazing campfire.

Lori parked a few blocks away from Foster Field on a dozing side street. As she locked the car, she said she chose that site to avoid the snarl of post-game traffic, but as we crossed 29th Street, I looked around. The street was empty. Traffic jams? Here? I’m a veteran of jumbled jams of vehicles back home after Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Browns games, but now, just 20 minutes before the kickoff, the Kearney street was as empty as the Great Plains. I’m not complaining. The walk was invigorating.

We passed houses and UNK dorms, went over that little hump and then headed back down to Foster Field. That $10 ticket fee (no cash accepted; credit cards only) was a bargain.

In we went. I passed by the stash of programs, but I couldn’t pass up that concession stand. The line straggled out into the concourse, but it moved quickly. I paid $3 for a box of popcorn, another bargain. What’s a sports event without a box of popcorn or a hot dog?

Heading out to the bleachers, we spotted Kimberly Stuhr, a fellow member of Nebraska Press Women, and sat down beside her. She was here from Sarpy County with her son, a high school senior and football player who’s scouting colleges for next fall.

Out there on the field, the Pride of the Plains band was marching. The gold fuzzies on their hats poked up like gold whirls of cotton candy. We stood for the national anthem and cheered at its finale. The players scampered onto the field, and the game got underway.

The Lopers scored first. Lori assured me when she invited me that the Lopers were “much better” than they’d been at my first UNK game 10 years ago. “They’re winning this season,” she said. But then Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason got going, darting here and there like a flea and lobbing that football to men who squirted through the lines. Other times Gleason raced down the field himself. The Lopers tried valiantly to keep up, but it was futile.

But the afternoon? It was flawless. Beyond the field, I could see dorms and classrooms, trees tinged with yellow and children playing on the bounce house beyond the stadium. Here in the stands, people wandered a bit or headed down to the concession stand for nachos and pretzels and pop.

It was an afternoon of the flag corps and the band, referees’ whistles, line judges managing the down markers, fervent fans hollering encouragement to the team and the thud of players colliding on the field.

The cheerleaders and dance squad shook pompoms on the sidelines and kept smiling. They were always smiling even as Emporia State ran away with the game.

As the final gun sounded, Lori and I said goodbye to Kimberly. I stashed a foil-wrapped hamburger in my bag as we headed out. Walking back to the car, I saw pumpkins on porches and felt a bit nostalgic, even melancholy.

Time keeps hurrying by. The football season is winding down, temperatures are tumbling and homecoming kings and queens have been crowned. Outside of town, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is scaring the bejeebers out of people, but in just two weeks, we’ll revert to Central Standard Time. Winter waits in the wings.

For now, though, the joys of autumn are irreplaceable. The Lopers lost last Saturday, but the afternoon was a winner.