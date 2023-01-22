Skala: At last, snow paints the world a baptismal white

At last, snow. As the luscious white stuff piled up like meringue Wednesday on cars and roads and sidewalks, I was delirious with joy.

I love snow, but Kearney barely gets any. Ever since moving here from snowy Cleveland 10 years ago, I’ve searched for snow every winter like a faithful dog searches for its beloved companion who’s gone off to college, but winter here is as bare and cold as a dead varmint decaying by the road. No wonder it gets a bad rap.

When I moved here, people warned me that Kearney got 18 inches each winter. “Eighteen inches!” they repeated ominously, as if a monster tornado was about to flatten the city.

Eighteen inches? In Cleveland’s eastern suburbs, we got 85 gorgeous inches on average each year, thanks to snow-fattened clouds rolling in off Lake Erie. It was beautiful, like angels shaking feather pillows up in heaven.

Wednesday, finally, I was in my glory.

I miss gliding through hushed forests on cross-country skis.

I miss waking up on a dark winter morning and hearing the plows rumbling down the street, letting me know it snowed overnight before I opened the curtains.

I miss signing the annual contract for a plow service to clear my driveway from Nov. 1 through Easter. When it snowed, plows came early in the morning and again in the late afternoon.

I miss places where village ordinances require residents to clear their sidewalks, and where on-street parking is banned if it snows two inches or more. Like the mail, the plows must get through.

I miss winter walks. Some evenings after a snowfall, I would bundle up my young son and walk with him around our snow-hushed neighborhood.

I miss sledding and skating and building snowmen.

I miss shoveling (“scooping,” as you say here) the walk to the front door so the mailman could get to the mailbox. Every November, the local post office sent a written notice saying that if front steps weren’t clear, the mail carrier would not deliver mail.

I miss the annual January weekend when my family gathered in an old barn-turned-country-home owned by a friend. We cross-country skied and hiked in the snow and devoured steaming chili for supper. One Saturday night, we got a foot of fresh snow. On Sunday morning, we dug ourselves out and went home.

Alas, snow can be feisty, too. One year my car suffered $1,000 worth of damage when it skidded into a bridge railing. One evening, my half-hour drive home from work stretched into three hours when snow let loose at rush hour. One night snow fell so viciously that I literally couldn’t see as I drove and I had to open the car door and follow the vanishing white center line to be sure I was still on the pavement.

One Sunday, friends and I ignored forecasts of six to 12 inches of snow and drove three hours to ski in Holiday Valley, New York. The snowy fury hit as we started home at twilight. I was driving. I inched along at 10 mph on unplowed, treacherous I-90 in Pennsylvania.

Most foolish, perhaps, was planning my daughter’s wedding on Jan. 2, 1998. Eighteen uninvited inches of snow bleached the world as white as her wedding gown that day, but 140 of the 250 invited guests got there.

Despite all that, snow and I are inseparable. This year, when I went home to Cleveland for Christmas, my twin sister and I took a long walk late one afternoon on a snowy park trail. We headed into the woods and followed the meandering Grand River. The world was hushed except for the soft plodding of our boots and the bubbling of the river hurrying by.

When snow began Wednesday morning, I was overjoyed. First I texted my loved ones back home: It’s finally snowing! Then I hurried outside to watch the flakes dust the grass. Soon it shifted into high gear, piling up on cars and trees like whipped cream.

Thursday morning, I took a long walk. Then I came back in and made hot chocolate. My world was adorned in virgin white. I was at peace. At long last, winter has come.

