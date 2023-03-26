When I first came to Nebraska in 2012, I was afraid of Dan Speirs.

Maybe it was that tie he wore to work every day here in cowboy country. Maybe it was the way he peered over his glasses and said, sternly, “pickup, not pickup truck,” when I made that gaffe in a story.

I chuckled about that Friday as I sat at his funeral Mass. He died Monday from pancreatic cancer.

When I arrived at the Hub from Cleveland 11 years ago, Dan was the assistant managing editor. The other staff members sat in neat rows of cubicles, but I was assigned a cubicle next to Dan as if I’d been handed a dunce cap and told to go sit in the corner.

Admittedly, I was as bewildered as Willa Cather when she came to the Great Plains. My father was a respected radio news director in Cleveland who’d traveled the world. I grew up in a gaggle of corporate VIPs, hospital administrators, business owners and attorneys who were season subscribers to the Cleveland Orchestra.

As for that aforementioned pickup truck — er, pickup — I’d never ridden in one. I’d never known anyone who even owned one.

I’d been an award-winning newspaper editor in Cleveland for 20 years, but after newspapers slashed budgets and staffs, most Cleveland journalists were splattered on the street. I was lucky. I found a job. But, "In Nebraska?" my puzzled friends asked. "Why not?" I said. I love to travel.

Now I’d unpacked in this dusty place where cattle outnumbered people, where corn blanketed the prairie and where nearly everyone had grown up on a farm.

Everyone, including Dan Speirs.

Dan was a native of a town called Hay Springs. I looked it up on the map. It's way, way out there, a speck on the Panhandle.

Dan, always in a tie, seldom said a word. He stared at his computer screen while watching the newsroom scrupulously from behind his glasses and listening as covertly as a member of the Secret Service.

Alas, Nebraska was as strange as Oz. I didn’t know a combine from a cultivator, but slowly and patiently, like kneading a slab of clay, he shook out my Cleveland dust and began to shape me into a faux Nebraskan.

I was terrified that if I asked a stupid question during a phone interview, Dan would hear me, lean over the cubicle wall and scold me. I made a big boo-boo in my first week on a story about the re-opening of the World Theatre, but he didn’t fire me.

He didn’t slash my lengthy stories, either. “Most reporters turn in stories of 14 or 15 inches. Yours are always 20 or 22,” he’d say. He could have sliced off those extra inches, but he never did.

He sat at his desk like a monk at a silent monastery, but he had a steel trap of a memory. If I needed to know, say, the vote on an Elm Creek school bond 18 years ago, he recited out the for and against totals without glancing up from his keyboard.

One morning a man stormed into the office as blustery as a blizzard over something or other. As he raged at the receptionist, Dan listened. Finally, without a word, he got up, walked over to that man and spoke to him. That fellow left.

Every two weeks, he wrote a line or two of clever satire in an email reminding us to turn in our time sheets. It was funny. At last, I decided, Dan was human.

In May 2015, I left the Hub to work at a guest ranch in New Mexico. Every few months, he or Mike Konz, the Hub’s managing editor at the time, called me and asked, “When are you coming back?”

I missed journalism. I missed Mike and Dan and my Hub pals, too, so in May 2017, I returned. This time, I claimed a desk far from taskmaster Dan and happily settled in. One afternoon close to Christmas, Dan walked back to my desk and said, quietly, “You’re the best thing that happened to the Kearney Hub this year.” Before I could respond, he walked away.

I was stunned. Coming from tight-lipped Dan, I felt as if I’d finally made it to heaven from Purgatory. I nearly cried.

Wednesday afternoon, two days after Dan died, his widow Julie shared glistening memories of her husband of 41 years. “Dan made me a better person,” she said.

He did that for me, too.