Skala: A happy 2023, in verse

The year has sped by. It’s finished. It’s through.

Tomorrow we’ll welcome a year that’s brand new.

I hope it will bring good things all around.

For people in Kearney and nearby small towns.

For Dart, as in Stan, Senior College success.

And Maxon, that’s Lou, more weddings to bless.

For Coleman, that’s Curt, the new chief at Good Sam,

A seamless transition in his health care brand.

For Calhoun, as in Bill, at KRMC,

More vision for growth that comes steadily.

For Gausman, that’s Nikki, more homes that are S.A.F.E.

For Cudaback, Jim, a fresh 500 race.

For Hot Meals’ Dick Cochran, more good give-aways.

And funds for a structure where trailers can stay.

For Sickler, that’s Judi, for KACF

And Give Where You Live, even bigger success.

And for Neil Miller and for Bryan Waugh,

More people who follow the rules of the law.

For Zwiener, Denise, at the BCCP,

More colleagues who pitch in so tirelessly.

For Brown, that’s Janell, lots of kids to amaze.

And for Rodney Pesek, a new pumpkin phase.

For Lisa Reese Parish, more fundraising plans.

For Carolyn Menke, more photos so grand.

And for Ryan Stanton, more foster care homes.

And for Derek Rusher, no new-building groans.

For Baer, that’s Brian, more artistic shots.

For Santa (Ken Tracy), more wonder-eyed tots.

For Ernst, as in Dana, more Scouts, girls and boys.

For Lyon, that’s Nancy, more equine joy.

For Barth, as in Steve, many standing ovations.

And for Paul Younes, more great celebrations.

For Wilkerson, Marsha, more success at BD.

For Martha and Henry, more dancers each week.

For Jasmin McGinness, tasty coffee and tea.

And for Al Edwards, more sweet memories.

For Jennifer Murrish, and Broc Anderson, too,

Old relics to savor with systems brand new.

For Stover, Michelle, more travel to plan.

And for Connie Laws, even more “Yes, I can.”

For Hy-Vee’s Kaiti George, dishes tasty and smart.

And for Howard Christman, trusty eye charts.

For Deterding, Doug, post-fire repairs

And for Ray Longoria, good fundraising chairs.

For new Kearney Floral and Diva’s gals three -

Megan and Stacy and also Chelsie -

More flowers and blossoms, and bouquets to send.

For Steinbrink’s Rocky, more plantings to tend.

For Josh at Team Concepts, and his wife Nikki too,

More ways to empower, both old and brand new.

For Kristensen, Doug, who leads UNK,

Health care education that’s paving the way.

For Lowe, as in John, post term-limit plans.

For Kernick, that’s Brad, e’en more helping hands.

And for David Bauer, more music to play.

For Morrow, that’s Sherry, more cats that are spayed.

And for Jana Schraeder who keeps seniors well fed.

And for Father Hock, more Italian cuisine.

For both of the Graczyks, more lawns to keep green.

For Brigid Lavene, happy shoppers downtown.

And for Megan Goeke, more chic wedding gowns.

For Peterson, Roger, a heart that keeps beating.

And for Denise Christensen, full Merryman seating.

For Streff, as in Steve, more refinished desks.

For Gosswein, that’s John, more souls to keep blessed.

And then for Sue Bigg, more Alzheimer’s walkers.

And for Matt Williams, more readers, not talkers.

For the Mumms who focus on Habitat gains.

For Taddicken, Bill, who plans for the cranes.

For Baye, as in Steve who tends to the graves.

And for Mr. Johnson whose first name is Dave.

For Godfrey, that's Erika, and all of her rings.

And for Jolene Berke and all those who sing.

And for Linda Muhlbach and all of her pages.

For Stofferson, Tori, who works with young ages.

For Oscar and James, and Ryan, kudos

For helping the seniors with Internet woes.

And for Jason Mundorf, and Trevor Brown, too,

I hope the new year is perfect for you.