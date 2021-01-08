Shame on Donald Trump and his enablers

I’ve been to countries that were politically unstable — mostly before or after I was there — and know about others in chaos due to infighting, leadership voids or being stuck with heartless leaders who treat democracy as an option and don’t care about what’s best for the people they pretend to serve.

I never thought I’d live in such a country.

It seemed that way Wednesday afternoon as I watched media coverage of mobs breaking U.S. Capitol doors and windows, and running wild inside. I was speechless at first, but then felt helpless, angry, sad, embarrassed and afraid for my country.

Shame on rioters who carried or wrapped themselves in America flags as if they were acting as patriots, especially when they were within blocks of memorials honoring our World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.

Shame on Donald Trump, the self-absorbed bully who spent most of his presidency plotting his re-election, praising dictators and telling lies, rather than doing the hard work the job requires. Earlier Wednesday, he continued to lie to supporters about the ability of Congress or the vice-president to reverse state-certified results from his 2020 election loss and then urged them to go to the Capitol.