Shame on Donald Trump and his enablers

I’ve been to countries that were politically unstable — mostly before or after I was there — and know about others in chaos due to infighting, leadership voids or being stuck with heartless leaders who treat democracy as an option and don’t care about what’s best for the people they pretend to serve.
I never thought I’d live in such a country.
It seemed that way Wednesday afternoon as I watched media coverage of mobs breaking U.S. Capitol doors and windows, and running wild inside. I was speechless at first, but then felt helpless, angry, sad, embarrassed and afraid for my country.
Shame on rioters who carried or wrapped themselves in America flags as if they were acting as patriots, especially when they were within blocks of memorials honoring our World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.
Shame on Donald Trump, the self-absorbed bully who spent most of his presidency plotting his re-election, praising dictators and telling lies, rather than doing the hard work the job requires. Earlier Wednesday, he continued to lie to supporters about the ability of Congress or the vice-president to reverse state-certified results from his 2020 election loss and then urged them to go to the Capitol.
Shame on Trump enablers in the White House, Congress, Republican Party and other places who didn’t challenge or disagree with him until the 11th hour, if at all. Children who are sore losers or bullies, tell lies, call people names, or encourage others to do wrong are punished, but Trump was emboldened when his similar behavior resulted in no penalties.
I disagree with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse on many things, but respect him as an early Trump critic.
In a 4 p.m. Wednesday press release, Sasse said, “Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”
“Lies have consequences,” he added. “This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”
When Congress reconvened Wednesday night to confirm the states’ Electoral College results, officially making Joe Biden our next president, Sasse spoke from the Senate floor about the importance of peaceful government transitions in a democracy. He said “it blew everybody’s mind all over the world” when in 1801 President John Adams willingly left the executive mansion after losing to Thomas Jefferson.
If only Trump had shown an ounce of such honor and love of country the past two months.
Instead, he believes that lies become truth if repeated enough; what probably was the most scrutinized, fair and legally reviewed election in U.S. history was a fraud because he lost; and COVID-19 was “rounding the corner” or would magically go away.
Protests by a mostly white mob vandalizing the U.S. Capitol was seen as patriots defending the Constitution while earlier, more peaceful civil rights demonstrations were labeled as insurrections.
A Thursday morning radio news report said the FBI wants people to share photos and videos from Wednesday’s riot so those responsible can be brought to justice. The obvious place to start that effort is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many Trump supporters still believe in a man who cares nothing for them beyond their votes and adoration?
He shows no compassion for the 365,000-plus Americans who have died of COVID-19 or their families. He turns on loyal “friends” who dare to disagree with him, and certainly won’t rush to the aid of rioters facing jail and/or fines. Trump will be at his Florida golf club mansion by then.
No president is perfect, but Biden is a truthful, experienced leader who understands the job of president and knows he works for us. As a man of faith, father of a military veteran and son of working class parents, he understands many Americans’ life experiences.
Biden inherits a long list of almost impossible jobs that include repairing the broken pieces of our democracy and economy, and reuniting a divided country.
My Bible reading from Matthew 12:25 Wednesday night had a Jesus message that fit the events of that terrible day. “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.